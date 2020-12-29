Global Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Research 2020-2024 | Industry Analysis for the New Normal | Technavio

The urinary tract infection treatment market is poised to grow by USD 786.71 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Treatment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the urinary tract infection treatment market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the relation of UTI with several other factors leading to the rising incidence rate of UTI.
The urinary tract infection treatment market analysis includes disease type, geography, and key vendors. This study identifies the growing awareness of controlled usage of antibiotics as one of the prime reasons driving the urinary tract infection treatment market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The urinary tract infection treatment market covers the following areas:
Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Sizing
Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Forecast
Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
-
Abbott Laboratories
-
AbbVie Inc.
-
Bayer AG
-
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
-
Cipla Inc.
-
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
-
Merck & Co. Inc.
-
Novartis AG
-
Pfizer Inc.
-
SHIONOGI Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Disease type
Market segments
Comparison by Disease type
Uncomplicated UTI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Complicated UTI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Disease type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Abbott Laboratories
AbbVie Inc.
Bayer AG
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
Cipla Inc.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Merck & Co. Inc.
Novartis AG
Pfizer Inc.
SHIONOGI Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
