Global Vaginal Fungi Infections Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 1,420.1 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global vaginal fungi infections treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 987.2 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Vaginal fungi infections treatment Market:

Key trends in the vaginal fungi infection treatment market include rising incidence of vaginal fungi infection and product approvals and launches for treatment of vaginal fungi infection.

Market players are actively focusing product launches and approvals for vaginal fungi infections treatment for cost effective and quality treatment. Moreover, the players are committed to offer new and improved products to address the critical unmet needs of patients. For instance, in April 2020, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Limited, a subsidiary of Strides Pharma Science Limited, received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Flucytosine Capsules USP, 250 mg and 500 mg.

Moreover, government initiatives is expected to facilitate the market growth. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), and other regional drug regulators control and regulate clinical trial registration, approval, and assessment of drugs, and other treatments for vaginal fungi infection. Moreover, vaginal fungi infection can be treated with off label drugs such as miconazole topical and Gyne-Lotrimin. In key regions such as North America, there is no regulatory or legal authority to regulate the use of such off-label drugs.

However, alternative therapies for vaginal fungi infections treatment can hinder the market growth. For instance, Peachlife, a women led company, which offers menstrual cup and probiotic vaginal suppositories, offers Peachlife Probiotic + Aloe Vera Vaginal Suppositories and Peachlife Boric Acid vaginal suppositories. These suppositories are finely milled boric acid to prevent yeast infections, bacterial vaginosis, candida and urinary tract infections (UTI), odor, itching & discharge.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global vaginal fungi infections treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, owing to rising incidence of vaginal fungi infection. For instance, according to The Lancet, in August 2018, the prevalence of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis per 100,000 females in Brazil were 4,223 and in Mexico were 4,100.

Key players in the market are focused on collaborations and partnerships to enhance their product portfolio which is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in March 2018, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC entered into a 4-year global partnership with a medical relief organization, Direct Relief, to increase the availability and accessibility of Hikma’s products.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global vaginal fungi infections treatment market include Pfizer Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Lupin Limited, Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Unique Pharmaceuticals, PEPTONIC medical AB, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, and SCYNEXIS, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Vaginal Fungi Infections Treatment Market, By Drug Type: Fluconazole Nystatin Flucytosine Others

Global Vaginal Fungi Infections Treatment Market, By Route of Administration: Oral Topical

Global Vaginal Fungi Infections Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Vaginal Fungi Infections Treatment Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



