Global Virtual Care Provider Physitrack Comes to Italy

11/01/2020 | 11:01pm EST

Physitrack, the world-leading provider of technology for Virtual Care, and the main provider of remote patient engagement solutions to physiotherapy providers during the Covid-19 pandemic, continues its global expansion by launching in the Italian market.

Furthering its commitment to help healthcare professionals around the world provide virtual care, Physitrack has developed a fully translated Italian version of its patient engagement and Telehealth solution and hereby announces its launch in the Italian market.

Says Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder of Physitrack: "We are very excited to offer our award-winning technology to over 60 million Italians at a time when they bravely fight the devastating effects of the Covid-19 global pandemic. Our solutions are applicable for acute, post-acute and chronic musculoskeletal and neurological conditions, and can help patients who are subject to social distancing and isolation in this unprecedented period."

Most notably, Physitrack will offer Italian care providers completely free usage of the system for up to 30 days after they subscribe to the service, as well as free, unlimited Telehealth as part of Physitrack’s recently announced Telehealth Basic offering.

Physitrack's Italian expansion efforts will be lead by a local team, with the support and assistance of Physitrack's teams on five continents.

For further information, please visit https://www.physitrack.com

Physitrack is an Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Mobility Partner and the world leader in the provision of Virtual Care technology. Physitrack works with tens of thousands of public and private healthcare providers around the world that cares for several million patients in over 100 countries.

© Business Wire 2020

