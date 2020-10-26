Global Wafer Dicing Saws Market | Increasing Number of Mobile Devices to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

The global wafer dicing saws market size is poised to grow by USD 95.94 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
The wafer dicing saws market is driven by the increase in the number of mobile devices, smart devices, and smart cards as one of the primary growth factors for this market. The increasing need for smartphones and mobile devices has created a need for thinner and smaller semiconductors as well as various other electronic components. This leads to an increase in demand for dicing saws as there is a greater need for accuracy and to reduce wastage of materials.
Report Highlights:
The major wafer dicing saws market growth came from the pureplay foundries segment in 2019, and the segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.
APAC was the largest wafer dicing saws market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of semiconductor devices that are required for data centers, Internet of Things (IoT), and self-driving cars.
The global wafer dicing saws market is concentrated. Advanced Dicing Technologies, DISCO Corp., Dynatex International, Loadpoint Ltd., and Tokyo Seimitsu Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this wafer dicing saws market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global wafer dicing saws market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
An increase in the Growth of Smart Cities will be a Key Market Trend
The growth of smart cities is one of the key wafer dicing saws market trends gaining traction. A smart city is an urban development plan in which a city's infrastructure is equipped and integrated with multiple information and technology solutions. For instance, the adoption of smart grid technologies, the use of IT to improve traffic, the number of Wi-Fi points enabled, and mobile application landscape are some of the criteria for designating smart cities. Such integration of technologies will increase the demand for dicing saws.
Wafer Dicing Saws Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist wafer dicing saws market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the wafer dicing saws market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the wafer dicing saws market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wafer dicing saws market vendors
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five force summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End user
Pureplay foundries - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
IDMs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Packaging
Market segments
Comparison by Packaging
BGA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
QFN - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Packaging
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Advanced Dicing Technologies
DISCO Corp.
Dynatex International
Loadpoint Ltd.
Tokyo Seimitsu Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
