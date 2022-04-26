Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Global airline capacity hits 2022 high as China demand rebounds - OAG

04/26/2022 | 04:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Airplane takes off at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China

(Reuters) - Global airline capacity has surged to its highest level in 2022 this week because of a rebound in Chinese domestic demand despite extended lockdowns in Asia's biggest aviation market, travel data firm OAG said on Tuesday.

Asian jet fuel refining margins, which have more than doubled in the past two months, were at $30.04 a barrel over Dubai crude on Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Shanghai's COVID-19 lockdown has dragged into a fourth week and mass testing orders in Beijing have sparked fears that the Chinese capital could be destined for a similar fate.

But global airlines have added 2.5 million seats in the week to Monday, nearly half of which are in China, OAG data showed.

"This reverses the reductions in capacity that have occurred over recent weeks as a consequence of the travel restrictions in the Shanghai area in particular," the data firm said in a statement.

Total scheduled airline capacity in Northeast Asia rose 10.8% in the week to Monday from the previous week, according to OAG. The region's capacity, however, remains about 36% lower than the corresponding week in 2019, before the pandemic.

Total global domestic and international airline capacity increased by 3.3% this week to 88.6 million seats, about 20% lower than in 2019.

OAG said planned capacity over the next three months continued to edge closer to 2019 levels, reflecting confidence in the travel recovery.

"We still have a long and increasingly harder journey back to the 109 million seats per week in 2019 if indeed, we ever reach back to that point," OAG said in a blog post. "But compared to last year, things are looking a lot better in most markets."

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Florence Tan and Jamie Freed)

By Koustav Samanta


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:25aUBS trades way through first quarter to land best profit in 15 years
RE
04:22aFed up with COVID lockdown, bankers, fund managers looking to leave Shanghai
RE
04:22aIndia's LIC likely to file preliminary IPO prospectus on Tuesday - sources
RE
04:21aGlobal airline capacity hits 2022 high as China demand rebounds - OAG
RE
04:20aDollar soars to new two-year high on growth fears and rate bets
RE
04:19aSKF boosted by strong profits, price rises as Russian exit hits sales growth outlook
RE
04:17aAsset manager Jupiter net outflows accelerate, shares fall
RE
04:08aFTSE 100 Rises; Taylor Wimpey Leads Housebuilders Higher
DJ
04:05aSolomon Islands tells Japan it will not allow China military bases
RE
04:00aChina stocks end lower as Beijing races to battle COVID
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk gets Twitter for $44 billion, to cheers and fears of 'free speech'..
2Facebook-owner Meta to open first physical store in metaverse bet
3Chip startups using light instead of wires gaining speed and investment..
4Banco Santander S A : Q1 2022 Financial Report
5Q1 2022 interim report January-March

HOT NEWS