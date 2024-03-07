LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Global banking regulators set out potential measures on Thursday to crack down on "unacceptable" attempts by the world's biggest banks to avoid heavier capital requirements.

Globally systemic banks (G-SIBs) must hold more capital than their smaller domestic peers, based on a range of factors.

"The proposed revisions aim at constraining banks' ability to lower their G-SIB scores through window-dressing," the Basel Committee said in a statement.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alison Williams)