Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Global bond ETF industry to triple to $5 trillion by 2030 - BlackRock

05/18/2022 | 09:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above the company's building in New York

(Corrects figure in headline to $5 trillion from $10 trillion earlier)

By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON (Reuters) - Assets under management held by global fixed income exchange traded funds are expected to triple to $5 trillion by 2030, according to the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock.

BlackRock said it believes the global bond ETF industry is poised to reach $2 trillion in 2023, despite currently "challenging macroeconomic conditions".

Bonds have come under pressure this year with government bond yields rising across major markets as hawkish central banks and surging inflation have upended a four-decade trend of falling interest rates.

Fixed income ETFs have proven to be a resilient investment tool during various market conditions, including near-zero interest rates, pandemic-related market stresses and inflationary pressures, BlackRock said.

"The global bond ETF industry is growing faster than we expected, propelled by self-reinforcing and enduring adoption trends from our clients during the pandemic era," said Carolyn Weinberg, Global Head of Product for ETF and Index Investments at BlackRock.

(The stpry refiles to correct figure in headline to $5 trillion from $10 trillion earlier)

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:01aANALYSIS-ZOMBIE UNICORNS : Indian startups go from feast to famine
RE
10:00aMARKETMIND : Extreme fear? Seriously?
RE
09:59aHindu groups file fresh petitions to stop Muslims from entering historic Indian mosque
RE
09:59aEnd of Brazil's rate hike cycle still depending on data, cenbank says
RE
09:57aCOVID testing firm Prenetics shares fall in New York debut
RE
09:57aAmazon discriminates against pregnant and disabled workers, New York alleges
RE
09:57aFormer Disney CEO Bob Iger invests in delivery startup Gopuff
RE
09:53aJEFF BEZOS : Bezos' Blue Origin delays 5th crewed flight
RE
09:52aNew Egypt international airport to open in mid-July
RE
09:50aChevron to launch carbon capture project in San Joaquin Valley
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BICO Publishes Interim Report January - March 2022: Continued growth in..
2EU New Car Sales Slumped in April as Supply Squeezes Drag On
3Myanmar resistance urges West to provide arms for fight against junta
4Tencent Profit Halves as Revenue Hit by China's Pandemic Resurgence
5Analyst recommendations: Reckitt, Home Depot, Penn National, Walmart, W..

HOT NEWS