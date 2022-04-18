Global bond funds see big outflows in week to April 13

According to Refinitiv Lipper, global investors shed bond funds worth $14.5 billion in the reported week, compared with $1.15 billion worth of net disposals in the previous week.

Title: Fund flows: Global equities bonds and money market, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/klvykjxwrvg/Fund%20flows-%20Global%20equities%20bonds%20and%20money%20market.jpg

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit a three-year high last week in the wake of hawkish comments from Fed officials. Meanwhile, data released last week showed that U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in 16-1/2 years in March but underlying pressures moderated as goods prices, excluding food and energy, dropped by the most in two years.

Among regions, U.S. bond funds witnessed massive outflows of $12.57 billion. Investors also sold European and Asian funds of $2.99 billion and $0.42 billion, respectively. Investors offloaded global short- and medium-term bond funds of $6.55 billion, and exited high-yield bond funds worth $6.21 billion, marking the biggest outflow in two months. Meanwhile, inflation-protected funds gained $659 million in a seventh straight week of net buying.

Title: Global bond fund flows in the week ended April 13, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xmvjoqzmapr/Global%20bond%20fund%20flows%20in%20the%20week%20ended%20April%2013.jpg

Global equity funds saw net selling of $11.04 billion in their first weekly outflow in four weeks. Among sectoral funds, financials lost $1.64 billion in a second straight week of outflows, while consumer staples and utilities received inflows of about $0.6 billion each.

Title: Fund flows: Global equity sector funds,

In the week, investors drew $40.3 billion out of money market funds after two straight weeks of net buying. In the commodities sector, precious metal funds obtained $1.43 billion in a 13th straight week of inflow. Energy funds, on the contrary, faced outflows worth $120 million. An analysis of 24,116 emerging market funds showed investors turned net sellers in both equity and bond funds, offloading $340 million and $381 million, respectively.

Title: Fund flows: EM equities and bonds,

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)