Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Global bond funds see big outflows in week to April 13

04/18/2022 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Euro, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, pound and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration

(Reuters) - Global bond funds witnessed massive money outflows in the week to April 13, as investors were worried that the Federal Reserve would start tightening its policy more aggressively to contain rising price pressures, which could slow economic growth.

According to Refinitiv Lipper, global investors shed bond funds worth $14.5 billion in the reported week, compared with $1.15 billion worth of net disposals in the previous week.

Title: Fund flows: Global equities bonds and money market, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/klvykjxwrvg/Fund%20flows-%20Global%20equities%20bonds%20and%20money%20market.jpg

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit a three-year high last week in the wake of hawkish comments from Fed officials. Meanwhile, data released last week showed that U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in 16-1/2 years in March but underlying pressures moderated as goods prices, excluding food and energy, dropped by the most in two years.

Among regions, U.S. bond funds witnessed massive outflows of $12.57 billion. Investors also sold European and Asian funds of $2.99 billion and $0.42 billion, respectively. Investors offloaded global short- and medium-term bond funds of $6.55 billion, and exited high-yield bond funds worth $6.21 billion, marking the biggest outflow in two months. Meanwhile, inflation-protected funds gained $659 million in a seventh straight week of net buying.

Title: Global bond fund flows in the week ended April 13, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xmvjoqzmapr/Global%20bond%20fund%20flows%20in%20the%20week%20ended%20April%2013.jpg

Global equity funds saw net selling of $11.04 billion in their first weekly outflow in four weeks. Among sectoral funds, financials lost $1.64 billion in a second straight week of outflows, while consumer staples and utilities received inflows of about $0.6 billion each.

Title: Fund flows: Global equity sector funds,

In the week, investors drew $40.3 billion out of money market funds after two straight weeks of net buying. In the commodities sector, precious metal funds obtained $1.43 billion in a 13th straight week of inflow. Energy funds, on the contrary, faced outflows worth $120 million. An analysis of 24,116 emerging market funds showed investors turned net sellers in both equity and bond funds, offloading $340 million and $381 million, respectively.

Title: Fund flows: EM equities and bonds,

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:18aAnalysis-Ukraine-related price jolts threaten Cuba's already tepid recovery
RE
06:17aSenior U.S. officials to visit the Solomon Islands amid China security concerns
RE
06:14aGlobal bond funds see big outflows in week to April 13
RE
06:13aRussia's Nabiullina flags further rate cut, return to inflation target in 2024
RE
06:13aRussia hits hundreds of targets across Ukraine, fighters cling on in Mariupol
RE
06:09aThai central bank relaxes foreign exchange rules amid volatility
RE
06:08aSouthwest Gas Holdings to evaluate its sale
RE
06:05aUkraine restricts rail exports due to Easter closures, traffic build-up
RE
06:05aUkraine restricts rail exports due to Easter closures, traffic build-up
RE
06:04aSenior U.S. officials to visit the Solomon Islands amid China security concerns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Infosys shares fall 9% as profit miss stokes growth normalisation fears
2Shanghai factories struggle with restarts as city aims to ease lockdown
3This Week: Netflix and American Airlines results; home sales
4Russian gas nominations for Slovakia, Yamal reverse flows steady
5Ukrainians defy Russian surrender demand in Mariupol on 'Easter of war'

HOT NEWS