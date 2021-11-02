Global climate talks deliver moves to cut methane and deforestation

* Two-week U.N. COP26 climate conference enters second day
* Dozens of countries join U.S.-led methane reduction effort
* Over 100 leaders pledge to halt deforestation by 2030
* Brazil and India made new carbon-cutting pledges on day
one
GLASGOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Leaders at the COP26 global
climate conference https://www.reuters.com/business/cop in
Glasgow have pledged to stop deforestation by the end of the
decade and slash emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane.
While major powers have traded blame https://www.reuters.com/world/global-climate-talks-open-cries-betrayal-blame-2021-11-01
for the world's inability to agree on rapid reductions in the
use of fossil fuels to limit global warming to manageable
levels, there are at least signs of resolve in other areas.
Nearly 90 countries have joined a U.S.- and EU-led effort to
slash emissions of methane https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/global-watchdog-track-promised-cuts-potent-greenhouse-gas-methane-2021-10-31
30% by 2030 from 2020 levels, a senior Biden administration
official said ahead of a formal announcement on Tuesday.
Methane is more short-lived in the atmosphere than carbon
dioxide but 80 times more potent in warming the earth. As a
result, cutting emissions of the gas, which is estimated to have
accounted for 30% of global warming since pre-industrial times,
is one of the most effective ways of slowing climate change.
The Global Methane Pledge, which was first announced in
September, now includes half of the top 30 methane emitters,
accounting for two-thirds of the global economy, according to
the U.S. official.
Among the new signatories to be announced on Tuesday is
Brazil - one of the world's five biggest emitters of methane,
which is generated in cows' digestive systems, in landfill waste
and in oil and gas production. Three of the others - China,
Russia and India - have not signed up, while Australia https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/australia-will-not-back-eu-us-led-pledge-cut-methane-emissions-2021-10-27
has said it will not back the pledge.
Humanity has also boosted the greenhouse gases in the
atmosphere by cutting down the forests that absorb roughly 30%
of carbon dioxide emissions, according to the nonprofit World
Resources Institute.
In 2020, the world lost 258,000 sq km (100,000 square miles)
of forest - an area larger than the United Kingdom, according to
WRI's Global Forest Watch.
'CHAINSAW MASSACRE'
More than 100 national leaders on Monday pledged https://www.reuters.com/article/climate-un-forests/over-100-global-leaders-pledge-to-end-deforestation-by-2030-idUSL4N2RS3VG
to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by the
end of the decade, underpinned by $19 billion in public and
private funds to invest in protecting and restoring forests.
"Let's end this great global chainsaw massacre by making
conservation do what we know it can do and deliver long-term
sustainable jobs and growth as well," British Prime Minister
Boris Johnson said.
COP26 aims to keep alive a target of capping global warming
at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial
levels https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/paris-glasgow-cutting-through-climate-jargon-2021-10-27
to avert still greater damage from the intensified heatwaves,
droughts, storms, floods and coastal damage that climate change
is already causing.
Under the agreement, 12 countries pledged to provide $12
billion of public funding between 2021 and 2025 for developing
countries to restore degraded land and tackle wildfires.
At least $7.2 billion will come from private sector
investors representing $8.7 trillion in assets under management,
who also pledged to stop investing in activities linked to
deforestation such as cattle, palm oil and soybean farming and
pulp production.
Five countries including Britain and United States and a
group of global charities also pledged to provide $1.7 billion
to support indigenous people's conservation of forests and to
strengthen their land rights.
POWERS AT ODDS
Brazil, which has already cleared vast swathes of the Amazon
rainforest, did make a new commitment on Monday to cut its
greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030, compared with a
previous pledge of 43%.
And Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time set out
a target date for India, heavily reliant on coal, to reduce its
carbon emissions to a level it can absorb, albeit only in 2070 -
20 years beyond the U.N.'s global recommendation.
But there is little sign so far of greater shared resolve by
the world's two biggest carbon emitters, China and the United
States, which together account for more than 40% of global
greenhouse gas emissions but are at odds on a host of political
and commercial issues.
U.S. President Joe Biden has singled out China and leading
oil producer Russia for failing to step up their climate goals
in Glasgow.
Beijing has rejected Washington's efforts to separate
climate issues from their wider disagreements.
The Communist Party-run Global Times said in an editorial on
Monday that the United States should not expect to be able to
influence Beijing on climate while attacking it on human rights
and other issues.
It said Washington's attitude had made it "impossible for
China to see any potential to have fair negotiation amid the
tensions".
China said on Tuesday that President Xi Jinping https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/china-says-xi-was-given-no-option-video-address-cop26-2021-11-02,
who decided not to attend in person, had not been given an
opportunity to deliver a video address, and had to send a
written response instead - in which he offered no additional
pledges.
The British government said it had wanted people to attend
the conference in person, and had offered absentees the chance
to provide recorded addresses or statements.
(Reporting by Kate Abnett in Brussels, Valerie Volcovici in
Washington; Jake Spring, Simon Jessop, William James and Ilze
Filks in Glasgow; David Stanway, Josh Horwitz and Yew Lun Tian;
Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Alexander Smith)