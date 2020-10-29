Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Global coronavirus cases rise by single-day record of half a million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 04:46pm EDT

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Global coronavirus cases rose by more than 500,000 for the first time on Wednesday, a record one-day increase as countries across the Northern Hemisphere reported daily spikes.

Global daily COVID-19 cases have risen by nearly 25% in less than two weeks as the world witnessed 400,000 daily reported cases for the first time last Friday. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34JDOD7)

Most western countries and parts of Latin America have reported their highest single-day surges in the past few weeks. Many governments, with the notable exception of the United States, have started taking stronger measures to bring the spread of the virus under control.

The global coronavirus tally stands at 44.7 million cases and about 1.17 million deaths.

Europe, North America and Latin America account for over 66% of global cases and over 76% of global deaths.

Europe's new daily infections have doubled over the past two weeks as it reported more than 250,000 cases for the first time on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally.

The region has so far reported about 9.5 million cases and about 261,000 deaths.

France reported a new record daily total of more than 50,000 infections for the first time on Sunday.

Euro-zone economic activity has slipped back into decline this month as renewed restrictions to control the coronavirus pandemic forced many businesses in the bloc's dominant service industry to limit operations, a survey showed last Friday.

The United States continues to lead the worldwide coronavirus tally with about 8.9 million infections and about 228,000 fatalities since the pandemic started.

The United States broke its daily record for new coronavirus infections on Friday as it reported 84,169 new cases due to outbreaks in virtually every part of the country shortly before its presidential election on Tuesday.

The United States is reporting about 75,000 cases a day on an average, according to a Reuters analysis and its death toll from COVID-19 could surpass 500,000 by February unless nearly all Americans wear face masks, researchers said.

Asia surpassed 10 million infections of the new coronavirus on Saturday, the second-heaviest regional toll in the world, according to a Reuters tally, as cases continue to mount in India despite a slowdown and sharp declines elsewhere.

India, the world's second most populous country as well as the second worst affected country, is reporting about 48,000 cases a day on an average with a total of about 8 million cases, according to a Reuters tally.

As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to provide any successful vaccine to each of India's 1.3 billion people. The country is preparing a database of all government and private health personnel to speed up vaccinations once they become available.

In the Middle East, Iran, the most affected COVID-19 infections country is reporting one death every three minutes, according to state television.

(Reporting by Shaina Ahluwalia and Anurag Maan in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Chaithra J in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:02pRushed discussion before Huawei CFO's detention missed potential violations, border official says
RE
05:00pBets on Biden-Led Stimulus Fuel Outperformance by Small Stocks -- Update
DJ
04:59pMexican oil regulator flags Pemex's 'worrying' performance this year
RE
04:59pFacebook warns of tough 2021 as pandemic boosts ad revenue
RE
04:58pStocks rally to pare weekly loss; oil falls further
RE
04:53pCanada's attempt to get part of Huawei CFO's case against U.S. extradition denied
RE
04:50pAlphabet cfo says expects a moderate decline in q4 sales and marketing expenses- conf call
RE
04:50pWall Street rebounds as market eyes tech results, strong U.S. data
RE
04:48pAlphabet cfo says signs user behavior returning to normalized levels - conf call
RE
04:48pIKEA opens pilot second-hand store in Sweden
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : 'Who the hell elected you?' U.S. Senate tech hearing becomes political showdown
2Shell raises dividend as CEO says oil output past peak
3GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks tumble as coronavirus lockdowns loom; dollar rises
4U.S. economy posts record growth in third quarter; COVID-19 scarring to last
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Receives a Buy rating from UBS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group