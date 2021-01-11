Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Global coronavirus cases surpass 90 million in battle on new variant

01/11/2021 | 01:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 11 - Worldwide coronavirus cases surpassed 90 million on Monday, according to Reuters tally, as nations around the globe scramble to procure vaccines and continue to extend or reinstate lockdowns to fight new coronavirus variants.

The new COVID-19 variants discovered initially in the United Kingdom and South Africa are rapidly spreading globally.

The novel coronavirus has picked up pace in the past few months with about one-third of total cases registered in the last 48 days, according to a Reuters tally. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi)

Europe, which became the first region to report 25 million cases last week, remains the worst-affected area in the world, followed by North and Latin Americas with 22.4 million and 16.3 million cases respectively.

Europe has reported around 31% of about 1.93 million coronavirus-related deaths globally.

The United Kingdom, the worst-affected European country, crossed 3 million cases last Friday.

The nation is on course to have immunized its most vulnerable people against COVID-19 by mid-February and plans to offer a shot to every adult by autumn.

To control the spread of new coronavirus variant, countries across the globe have started to extend movement and business restrictions.

In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel and state premiers last week agreed to restrict non-essential travel for residents of hard-hit areas all over Germany for the first time, after a lockdown decreed in December failed to significantly reduce infection numbers.

French authorities imposed a stricter evening curfew in Marseille after authorities said the new variant of the COVID-19 virus initially found in the UK had been discovered in the Mediterranean city.

The United States, world's worst affected country, reported its highest death toll on Wednesday, with over 4,000 fatalities in a single day.

The nation has recorded more than 22 million cases since the pandemic started, reporting on average 245,000 new infections a day over the last seven days, according to a Reuters analysis.

In Asia, India crossed 150,000 deaths last Tuesday, becoming the third nation to reach the grim milestone.

The south Asian nation has approved two COVID-19 vaccines and will start its vaccination drive from Jan. 16 with priority given to about 30 million healthcare and frontline workers.

(Reporting by Roshan Abraham and Anurag Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.04% 535.45 Delayed Quote.1.45%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.01% 1817.86 Delayed Quote.3.07%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.17% 174.33 Delayed Quote.1.54%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:35aGlobal coronavirus cases surpass 90 million in battle on new variant
RE
01:29aNZ central bank says it was not specific target of cyberattack
RE
01:26aMost-traded shanghai steel rebar futures down more than 3%
RE
01:13aANALYSIS : Cancel your weekends! Bitcoin doesn't rest, and neither can you
RE
12:45aChina says WHO team to probe COVID-19 origins will arrive Jan. 14
RE
12:27aSingapore Airlines readies first U.S. dollar bond - term sheet
RE
12:26aMONGOLIA – Weekly press review 11 January 2021
PU
12:26aNUM NATIONAL UNION OF MINEWORKERS : Congratulates anc celebrating 109th anniversary of existence
PU
12:22aBitcoin hits one-week low as rising U.S. yields dent rally
RE
12:19aChina's factory prices fall at slowest pace in 10 months in December
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Apple, Hyundai set to agree electric car tie-up, says Korea IT News
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Exclusive - Tesla hunts for design chief to create cars for China
3MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Marriott, BlueCross suspend donations to U.S. lawmakers who voted against Biden..
4HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Goldman, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley to delist some Hong Kong products aft..
5China's factory prices fall at slowest pace in 10 months in December

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ