Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global coronavirus death toll passes 1 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

New York - The world passed a grim milestone this week as the World Health Organization announced that 1 million people have now died from the coronavirus. More than 33 million people have been infected with the virus since it began in late 2019, and those numbers expect to grow as more countries sound the alarm about second waves.

The pandemic has also taken a dramatic socio-economic toll on the world with governments pumping as much as US$11 trillion into economies to keep them afloat. Stopping the virus while protecting people from the economic devastation remains top priority, says United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Administrator Achim Steiner.

'The climbing death toll is staggering, and we must work together to slow the spread of this virus,' Achim Steiner says. 'The world is at a breaking point. In almost every country and territory our socio-economic impact assessments have revealed economies slowing down and contracting. The IMF forecasts a grim end of year with 172 countries expecting negative growth. Economists predict that GDP levels will not return to pre-Covid19 levels until 2023. Those low to medium development countries will be hit the hardest, not just economically, but also socially. The people living in those countries are on the brink.'

The impact from the coronavirus pandemic has put enormous strain on world economies and for the first time in 30 years has sent human development into reverse. In 2020, as many as 100 million more people could fall into extreme poverty (UNDP), while 270 million people are in danger of acute food insecurity (World Food Programme).

Safeguards could prevent further shocks for people in low development countries who face further harm to education, health, and access to livelihoods. For example, countries can roll out a temporary basic income that would provide a social safety net against poverty while also stopping the spread of the virus.

However, safeguards are not enough, according to Steiner. Moving forward from the crisis requires a complete transformation on how the world views prosperity and progress, putting people and planet at the core of recovery rather than GDP metrics.

It also requires shifting toward tomorrow's economies that include renewable energies and carbon pricing, and away from outdated economies built on fossil fuel reliance. Depending on GDP metrics to determine debt, credit and access to international markets will exacerbate the crisis.

'Today, it is 64 times cheaper for the richest economies of the world to access international credit than for a developing country on the African continent,' Steiner says.

'When countries are looking to bolster their economic landscape, we hear across continents and communities the call for a future that is green, fair and equitable. We cannot continue on this collision course with nature, and ultimately ourselves,' Steiner says.

Click here for more information on the socio-economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and UNDP's COVID-19 work.

Disclaimer

UNDP - United Nations Development Programme published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 21:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:37pKlean Industries CEO, Jesse Klinkhamer is a featured Panelist on Gasification of Waste at the World Waste to Energy & Resources Summit
GL
05:35pRiseTech Announces Grant of Stock Options
NE
05:34piLOOKABOUT Announces Results of the Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders and Grant of Deferred Share Units
GL
05:34pMedia Usage Among Voters During Coronavirus
BU
05:33pILOOKABOUT : Announces Results of the Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders and Grant of Deferred Share Units
AQ
05:33pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:32pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:31pAGNICO EAGLE MINES : Announces Exploration Joint Venture in Colombia with Newmont Corporation
AQ
05:31pH CYTE : Robert Greif named Chief Executive Officer of H-CYTE
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A : Fully Underwritten Capital In..
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating
3GOLD : Gold edges up ahead of key U.S presidential debate
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Tiffany says LVMH countersuit an att..
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : U.S. charges former Amazon manager and her family members with insider trading

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group