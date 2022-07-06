Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Global corporate debt to drop amid higher funding costs, study finds

07/06/2022 | 12:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global corporate net debt has fallen by 1.9% to $8.15 trillion in the past year as higher borrowing costs reduce appetite for new financing and strong cash flows from years of accommodative monetary conditions help companies repay existing debt, a study of 900 top firms released on Wednesday showed.

Indebtedness is expected to decline by $270 billion in the coming year as companies take a more conservative stance due to higher interest rates and an economic slowdown, according to the corporate debt index by investment firm Janus Henderson. It was based on the companies' annual balance sheets as of June 1.

"Economic growth may slow or go into reverse, but companies are starting from a very profitable position," said Seth Meyer, fixed income portfolio manager at Janus Henderson.

While the trend globally was to trim borrowings, U.S. companies' net debt rose by 0.5% in the past year, the study found.

"A preference for using debt as a larger part of the finance mix means just one in six U.S. companies has net cash on its balance sheet, compared to almost one in three elsewhere in the world," Janus Henderson said.

Policymakers around the world have injected trillions of dollars into the global economy to stem the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. But with national economies rebounding and inflation soaring, central bankers have started to reverse their stimulus measures, which has raised the risk of a sharp economic slowdown.

"Companies will weather the downturn and use cash flow to reduce borrowings further," Meyer said.

Some borrowers in the corporate bond market have opted to redeem their debt instead of selling new paper at higher costs, bringing the face value of listed bonds down by $115 billion since May 2021, Janus Henderson said.

The decline in global corporate debt, the first since at least 2014/2015, was heavily influenced by the energy sector, as high prices led oil and gas firms to cut their borrowings by $155 billion on a constant-currency basis, the study found.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Will Dunham)

By Davide Barbuscia


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:11aEmergeVest eyes acquisitions for EV Cargo to bolster sales
RE
12:10aHacker claims to have stolen 1 bln records of Chinese citizens from police
RE
12:09aANALYSIS : Scalded by Russia, investment funds tread carefully in China
RE
12:06aGlobal corporate debt to drop amid higher funding costs, study finds
RE
12:03aIndian shares rise as financials gain, inflation fears ease
RE
07/05CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Jefferies cuts target price to chf 6 fro…
RE
07/05China fights COVID flare-ups on multiple fronts including Shanghai
RE
07/05S.Korea's Yoon warns of stern retaliation in case of N.Korea's provocation
RE
07/05China willing to deepen cooperation with Russia within multilateral frameworks
RE
07/05CHINA VICE FOREIGN MINISTER MA : China willing to strengthen stra…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japanese shares fall on energy rout, economic slowdown fears
2Stocks slide, dollar shines as recession fears deepen
3Gold prices edge up after selloff as dollar eases
4Oil claws back after heavy selloff as supply concerns return
5Mitsui, Mitsubishi shares fall after Medvedev suggests loss of Russian ..

HOT NEWS