'Global crisis, global response': U.N. chief urges support for flood-hit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General
Antonio Guterres on Saturday visited several areas of Pakistan
ravaged by floods, calling for increased global financial
support at the end of a two-day trip aimed at raising awareness
of the disaster.
Record monsoon rains and glacier melt in northern mountains
have triggered floods that have killed more than 1,391 people,
sweeping away houses, roads, railway tracks, bridges, livestock
and crops.
Pakistan estimates the damage at $30 billion, and both the
government and Guterres have blamed the flooding on climate
change.
"Today it's Pakistan, tomorrow it could be your country
wherever you live. This is a global crisis ... it requires a
global response," Guterres told a news conference at the end of
his visit.
Huge areas of the country are still under water and hundreds
of thousands of people have been forced from their homes. The
government says the lives of nearly 33 million people have been
disrupted.
Residents and health workers are becoming concerned about
rising numbers of children suffering from gastroenteritis and
other illnesses, with many forced to drink contaminated flood
water.
After flying over vast swathes of inundated land, Guterres
met people displaced by flooding in southern Pakistan.
"Unimaginable," he said as he surveyed the devastation from
the air, seated next to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,
in footage shared by the country's information minister.
Speaking to reporters later in the southern city of Karachi,
Guterres said the international community needed to do more to
help countries hit hardest by the effects of climate change,
starting with Pakistan.
"I have seen many disasters around the world but I have
never seen climate carnage of this scale," he said.
RECONSTRUCTION PLAN
Guterres said that as well as climate financing to help
countries recover and adapt, G20 nations should boost their
national greenhouse gas emission reduction targets every year.
He also called for new mechanisms for debt relief for
climate-vulnerable countries such as Pakistan and said he was
advocating for debt swaps in which the debtor nation, instead of
continuing to make external debt payments, would make payments
to finance climate projects at home.
"It is a question of justice, Pakistan is paying the price
of something that was created by others," he said.
U.N. agencies have begun work on assesing the nation's needs
to create a post-disaster reconstruction plan.
"Recovery and reconstruction must be climate resilient, it
must start as soon as possible," said Knut Ostby, U.N.
Development Programme Resident Representative in Pakistan told
Reuters in a statement.
In July and August, Pakistan got 391 mm (15.4 inches) of
rain, or nearly 190% more than the 30-year average. The southern
province of Sindh has seen 466% more rain than average.
(Reporting by Asif Shahzad in Islamabad and Charlotte
Greenfield in Kabul
Writing by Alasdair Pal
Editing by William Mallard and Helen Popper)