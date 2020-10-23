Global dPCR Market- Featuring Avance Biosciences Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Among Others

The dPCR market is poised to grow by USD 518.69 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 24% during the forecast period.
The report on the dPCR market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising focus on disease diagnosis and drug discovery.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis
The dPCR market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the increasing prominence of PCR solutions in biomedical sector as one of the prime reasons driving the dPCR market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The dPCR market covers the following areas:
dPCR Market Sizing
dPCR Market Forecast
dPCR Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Avance Biosciences Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Co.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Fluidigm Corp.
JN Medsys
Merck & Co. Inc.
QIAGEN NV
Stilla Technologies Inc.
Sysmex Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Consumables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Instruments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers – Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Avance Biosciences Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Fluidigm Corp.
JN Medsys
Merck & Co. Inc.
QIAGEN NV
Stilla Technologies Inc.
Sysmex Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
