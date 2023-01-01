Global economy faces tougher year in 2023, IMF's Georgieva warns

Jan 1 (Reuters) - For much of the global economy, 2023
is going to be a tough year as the main engines of global growth
- the United States, Europe and China - all experience weakening
activity, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on
Sunday.
The new year is going to be "tougher than the year we leave
behind," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on the
CBS Sunday morning news program "Face the Nation."
"Why? Because the three main economies - the U.S., EU and
China - are all slowing down simultaneously," she said.
In October, the IMF cut its outlook for global economic
growth in 2023, reflecting the continuing drag from the war in
Ukraine as well as inflation pressures and the high interest
rates engineered by central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve
aimed at bringing those price pressures to heel.
Since then, China has scrapped its zero-COVID policy and
embarked on a chaotic reopening of its economy, though consumers
there remain wary as coronavirus cases surge. In his first
public comments since the change in policy, President Xi Jinping
on Saturday called in a New Year's address for more effort and
unity as China enters a "new phase."
"For the first time in 40 years, China's growth in 2022 is
likely to be at or below global growth," Georgieva said.
Moreover, a "bushfire" of expected COVID infections there in
the months ahead are likely to further hit its economy this year
and drag on both regional and global growth, said Georgieva, who
traveled to China on IMF business late last month.
"I was in China last week, in a bubble in a city where there
is zero COVID," she said. "But that is not going to last once
people start traveling."
"For the next couple of months, it would be tough for China,
and the impact on Chinese growth would be negative, the impact
on the region will be negative, the impact on global growth will
be negative," she said.
Read more:
US STOCKS-Wall St ends 2022 with biggest annual drop since
2008
GRAPHIC-How 2022 shocked, rocked and rolled global markets
(Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)