Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Global economy recovering from pandemic; higher rates would hurt - IMF steering committee

04/08/2021 | 12:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A participant stands near a logo of IMF at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The steering committee of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said the global economy is recovering faster than expected from the COVID-19 crisis, but warned that a spike in interest rates could be especially painful for emerging economies.

In its communique, the International Monetary and Financial Committee stressed the importance of accelerating distribution of COVID-19 vaccines around the world, and pledged to strengthen international cooperation.

"Elevated financial vulnerabilities could pose risks, should global financial conditions tighten swiftly," the 24-member committee said. "The crisis may cause extended scarring and exacerbate poverty and inequalities, while climate change and other shared challenges are becoming more pressing."

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told a news conference that all IMFC members had strongly endorsed a $650 billion expansion of the Fund's Special Drawing Rights monetary reserves, especially those representing middle-income countries.

The distribution of the reserves would especially help these countries to bolster their financial resources, which remain strained by the year-long pandemic, she said.

Georgieva also said that negotiating a new agreement on the IMF's main quota resources will be difficult, but IMF member countries are showing strong engagement in the process.

"What I took from the meeting are two messages. One, strong support for the IMF at the center of the global financial safety net and clear willingness of all members to see us resourced adequately to do our job," Georgieva told a news conference.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder, Editing by Franklin Paul and David Gregorio)

By Andrea Shalal and David Lawder


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Interest Rates"
12:18pGlobal economy recovering from pandemic; higher rates would hurt - IMF steering committee
RE
08:05aCo-op to repay furlough money, keep business rates relief
RE
07:33aBritain's OSB flags potential negative rates portfolio hit
RE
04:11aSingapore to Raise Port Dues Rates From January 2022
DJ
03:52aEuro zone bond yields dip as focus turns to ECB minutes
RE
04/07TREASURIES OUTLOOK-U.S. yields mostly down after Fed minutes affirm low rates for longer
RE
04/07Kaplan says he would prefer fed to substantially taper asset purchases before adjusting rates but wants to maintain flexibility
RE
04/07Foreign investors cut China bond holdings in March
RE
04/07Indian shares rise 1% after central bank keeps rates steady
RE
04/07India holds rates at record lows amid COVID surge; RBI commits to government bond purchases
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sells 2% of Tencent for $14.7 billion in world's largest block trade
2BP PLC : High stakes at sea in global rush for wind power
3Tech boosts Nasdaq, S&P as Treasury yields dip further
4HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : MacBook, iPad production delayed as supply crunch hits Apple - Nikkei
5FTSE 100 INDEX : FTSE 100 edges higher on miners, banks boost; Johnson Matthey shines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ