Global energy-related carbon emissions rose 6% in 2021 to new record high -IEA

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Global energy-related emissions of carbon dioxide rose by 6% in 2021 to 36.3 billion tonnes, their highest ever level, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.

“The recovery of energy demand in 2021 was compounded by adverse weather and energy market conditions – notably the spikes in natural gas prices – which led to more coal being burned despite renewable power generation registering its largest ever growth,” the IEA said. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Nina hestney)