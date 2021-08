Global equities hit record highs; oil closes higher

MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets hit a record. The S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq also rose to all-time highs as dovish remarks from the Federal Reserve last week bolstered optimism in an economic rebound and eased fears of a sudden tapering in monetary stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5.8 points, or 0.02%, to 35,461.6, the S&P 500 gained 26.47 points, or 0.59%, to 4,535.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 154.43 points, or 1.02%, at 15,283.93 by 3:06 p.m. ET (1906 GMT).

The Europe-wide STOXX 600 rose 0.07% and was on course to end August with a rise of more than 2% - its seventh month of gains in what would be its longest such winning run in over eight years.

Asian stocks hit a two-week high and Japan's blue-chip Nikkei closed up 0.5%.

Positive sentiment in equity markets was underpinned by Friday's Jackson Hole speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell in which he said tapering of stimulus measures could begin this year, but added the central bank would remain cautious.

"The questions now should pivot from the timing of the taper to its speed. How fast will the Fed reduce its purchases from the current $120 billion monthly rate?" said Christopher Smart, chief global strategist & head of the Barings Investment Institute.

"That will likely be determined by some of the data coming in this week, including U.S. consumer confidence and jobs, but also European inflation and Chinese PMIs."

With the market focused on the "medium-term," traders have seen any weakness as buying opportunities, said Pictet Wealth Management strategist Frederik Ducrozet.

"We are going from great to good - the outlook is not as great as it was earlier this year but it's still consistent with further equity market gains," he added.

Chinese shares remained the outlier, with the U.S.-listed shares of gaming firms such as NetEase Inc dropping on signs of further regulation.

Chinese regulators cut the amount of time players under the age of 18 can spend on online games to an hour on Fridays, weekends and holidays, state media reported.

The new rules come amid a broad crackdown by Beijing on China's tech giants, such as Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings that has hammered Chinese shares traded at home and abroad.

OIL OFF HIGHS

Oil prices edged higher but were off a four-week high as Hurricane Ida weakened into a Category 1 hurricane within 12 hours of coming ashore.

Nearly all U.S. offshore Gulf oil production, or 1.74 million barrels per day, was suspended in advance of the storm.

Focus turned to a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies on Wednesday, with sources telling Reuters the group is likely to keep its oil output policy unchanged and continue with its planned modest production increase.

Brent crude futures settled up 71 cents at $73.42 a barrel after touching four-week highs. They rose more than 11% last week in anticipation of disruptions to oil production from Hurricane Ida.

U.S. oil rose 47 cents to $69.21 a barrel, having jumped a little more than 10% over the last week.

"Hurricane Ida will dictate oil's near-term direction," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA. "If Ida weakens and its path of destruction is lower than expected, oil's rally will temporarily lose momentum here."

In bond and currency markets, it was the Fed's dovish tone that held sway, with Friday's key U.S. jobs report in focus.

U.S. Treasury yields retreated as the market looked ahead to the release this week of the August employment report and the possibility it could factor into the timing of the Fed's tapering announcement.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was around 1.2852% , while the dollar index - which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies - edged higher after touching a two-week low.

The euro edged up to $1.18, off a three-week peak touched earlier in the session.

"If we get a (U.S. payrolls) number close to a million that would increase the odds of taper being announced in September, but if the number is line with expectations then there's a 50-50 chance for a September move," said Vasileios Gkionakis, global head of FX strategy at Lombard Odier Group.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice and Dhara Ranasinghe; additional reporting by Alex Lawler in London; editing by Mark Potter, Bernadette Baum, Pravin Char and Richard Chang)

By Chris Prentice and Dhara Ranasinghe