Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Global equities inch higher, bonds gain as Europe COVID cases rise

03/22/2021 | 11:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Screen displays recent Nikkei share average movements outside a brokerage in Tokyo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global equities inched higher and safe-haven assets such as U.S. Treasuries rallied on Monday as investors weighed rising coronavirus cases in Europe against a break in the recent run-up of bond yields sparked by concerns of higher global inflation.

On an unsettled day for global markets, risk assets such as oil rallied alongside safe havens such as Treasuries, while Turkish assets took a beating after a shock weekend decision to replace the country's hawkish central bank governor.

A third wave of COVID-19 across Europe due to highly contagious coronavirus variants is boosting concerns of another round of economic restrictions, with Paris going into a four-week lockdown late last week.

"The number of new COVID-19 cases is rising rapidly, and an extension of the lockdown inevitable for many European countries. No one will be surprised by such a decision," said Milan Cutkovic, market analyst at Axi.

"The question is whether investors will remain calm amid the increasing uncertainty. If the vaccination campaign would be running successfully, it would be much easier for market participants to ignore the sharp uptick in new cases."

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.38%%, with slight gains in Europe but a 2.1% decline in Japan's Nikkei index.

In midday trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70.29 points, or 0.22%, to 32,698.26, the S&P 500 gained 25.73 points, or 0.66%, to 3,938.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 162.12 points, or 1.23%, to 13,377.35.

Heavyweight technology stocks sold off last week as the surge in bond yields in recent weeks sparked a flight from richly valued equities.

A host of Federal Reserve officials speak this week, including three appearances by Chair Jerome Powell, providing plenty of opportunity for more volatility in markets.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes last rose 12/32 in price to yield 1.6893%, from 1.732% late on Friday.

In currency markets, Turkey's lira fell 15% to 8.485 against the dollar, its worst plunge since the last Turkish crisis of 2018, before paring losses on calming words from Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan.

"We don't see any contagion risk to the rest of emerging markets; it's been shown time and time again that the lira is its own story," said John Hardy, head of foreign exchange strategy at Saxo Bank.

Turkish sovereign bond yields soared above 18%, hitting a 22-month high.

The dollar index fell 0.351%, with the euro up 0.26% to $1.1934.

Oil prices steadied after a broad sell-off last week as market players remained confident demand would rebound later in the year, despite European coronavirus lockdowns dimming hopes for a quick economic recovery.[O/R]

U.S. crude was unchanged at $61.42 per barrel and Brent was at $64.72, up 0.29% on the day.

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Dan Grebler)

By David Randall


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.17% 32675.61 Delayed Quote.6.60%
NASDAQ 100 1.80% 13099.367622 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.30% 13386.98301 Delayed Quote.2.54%
NIKKEI 225 -2.07% 29174.15 Real-time Quote.8.56%
S&P 500 0.67% 3939.12 Delayed Quote.4.18%
Latest news "Interest Rates"
11:54aGlobal equities inch higher, bonds gain as Europe COVID cases rise
RE
11:29aECB ups money-printing by half to convince bond market sceptics
RE
09:55aGlobal equities stall, bonds gain as Europe COVID cases rise
RE
08:00aECB's Knot says accelerated bond purchases temporary until growth recovers
RE
07:25aShare of non-residents among ofz bond holders to stabilise near 25% - deputy finance minister
RE
06:57aEuro zone government bond yields fall on Turkish tumult
RE
06:18aSustainability-linked bond market to grow to $120-$150 bln this year vs almost $7 bln ytd - jp morgan esg dcm head
RE
03:29aTurkey's dollar bonds drop register biggest drop on record after Agbal ouster
RE
03/21Danish Red Cross launches volcano catastrophe bond
RE
03/21Bond managers say pace of rise in U.S. bond yields "unsettling"
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAX : ANALYSIS: Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. senators press Biden to set end date for gas-powered car s..
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Global equities inch higher, bonds gain as Europe COVID cases rise
5TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ