Global equities waver, oil falls amid recession fears

(Updates prices)
* Investors in risk-off mood, shed stocks again
* Inflation data, earnings reports awaited
July 12 (Reuters) - World stocks traded mixed while oil
prices and bond yields dipped on Tuesday as traders fretted over
prospects of further central bank tightening and worries about
the health of economies worldwide.
The dollar's role as the safe-haven currency for investors
concerned about the economic outlook has been burnished in
recent weeks, with the U.S. currency roaring to two-decade highs
against multiple currencies, while the euro sank to within a
whisker of parity with the dollar.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.49% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed
0.22%.
The euro has been particularly vulnerable given the impact
of an ongoing spike in natural gas prices on the regional
economy and the war in neighboring Ukraine, and with the
European Central Bank behind rivals in raising interest rates.
The dollar index fell 0.148%, with the euro up
0.12% to $1.0051, and the yen was not far off its weakest level
in more than two decades.
Analysts are tempering their profit estimates as the
earnings season starts in earnest this week, with reports from
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co among
others.
German investor sentiment tumbled in July, according to a
widely watched index published on Tuesday.
Economic data, including U.S. consumer inflation on
Wednesday, and comments from Federal Reserve officials will be
in focus later this week as investors look for clues on the
outcome of the Fed's upcoming policy meeting before the pre-meet
blackout period.
A high inflation reading would add pressure on the Fed to
step up its already aggressive pace of interest rate increases.
"It is a continued risk-off tone in markets and the
anticipation that while maybe some of the pain is priced in, you
still have inflation expected to accelerate tomorrow and the
Federal Reserve with a lot of room to go on rate hikes," said
Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose
0.16% while the S&P 500 lost 0.15% and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 0.13%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
closed 1.04% lower, while Japan's Nikkei
lost 1.77%.
Investors are also tracking how a growing number of Chinese
cities, including the commercial hub Shanghai, are adopting
fresh COVID-19 curbs to rein in new infections after finding a
highly transmissible Omicron subvariant.
The surging cost of energy in Europe is also a major fear as
the biggest single pipeline carrying Russian natural gas to
Germany entered a 10-day annual maintenance period. Investors
are concerned the shutdown might be extended because of the war
in Ukraine, restricting European gas supply further and tipping
the struggling euro zone economy into recession.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 3.1
basis points to 2.960%, having dropped back below 3% overnight
as investors bought safe-haven Treasuries amid a sell-off on
Wall Street.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 3.1
basis points at 3.039%.
Growth fears were weighing on oil, despite concerns about
tight supply.
Oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday, pressured by the strong
dollar, demand-sapping COVID-19 curbs in top crude importer
China, and fears of a global economic slowdown.
Gold was steady, with spot prices down 0.4% to
$1,726.89 an ounce.
Cryptocurrency prices dropped, with bitcoin last
down 0.9% to $19,769.95.
(Reporting by Leslie Adler)