Global equity funds record fifth weekly outflow in a row

July 29 (Reuters) - Global equity funds witnessed weekly
outflows for a fifth straight week in the week to July 27 on
caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting and
on lingering fears over a global recession.
According to Refinitiv Lipper, global equity funds booked
net selling of $2.73 billion, although weekly outflows eased to
the lowest in five weeks.
The Fed raised U.S. interest rates by 75 basis points on
Wednesday, in a quest to cool the sharpest inflation since the
1980s and signalled "ongoing increases" in borrowing costs were
still ahead despite evidence of a slowing economy.
Also a cut in Russian gas flows to Europe and European Union
leaders' agreement on an emergency plan to curb demand, raised
concerns.
European and Asian equity funds posted outflows of $2.58
billion and $0.55 billion respectively, while the U.S. equity
funds drew a net $0.63 million in inflows.
Investors broadly withdrew out of sectoral funds with real
estate, industrials, financials and tech recording outflows of
$672 million, $593 million, $538 million and $267 million,
respectively.
Meanwhile, safer money market funds obtained $3.52 billion
in net buying after $3.05 billion worth of outflows in the week
before.
Global bond funds suffered withdrawals worth $2.28 billion,
in a third subsequent week of net selling.
Selling in short term funds surged to a three-week high of
$4.43 billion, while government bond funds recorded outflows of
$567 million after five weeks of net buying in a row.
However, high yield funds came into demand after two weeks
of outflows, luring $5.32 billion in net buying, the biggest
inflow since June 1.
Among commodities funds, gold and precious metal funds faced
outflows of $549 million in a fifth weekly net selling, while
energy funds outgo of $226 million.
An analysis of 24,429 emerging market funds showed, both
equity and bond funds had outflows, amounting to $1.28 billion
and $200 million respectively, although selling eased by 33% and
92% respective from a week ago.
(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in
Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)