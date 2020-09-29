Global financial markets and oil price shocks in real time

Non Technical Summary

Disentangling the structural drivers of the price of oil is crucial both for policy makers as well as for market participants. First, oil is an important input into economic production and sustained (supply driven) price increases can throw the global economy into recession. Second, oil prices impact directly inflation and consumer spending through energy prices, as oil prices are passed on (one to one) to gasoline prices within a week. Third, commodity prices, move strongly in sync with the global business cycle. Finally, in recent years, oil has become an important financial asset. However, the models that are most frequently used for assessing the structural drivers of oil prices typically rely on low-frequency variables that are only available with a substantial delay. As a result, these models typically paint an outdated picture of the state of the economy, and are not particularly useful when more timely information is needed.

In this paper we develop a new method for decomposing the price of oil into its structural drivers in real time at the daily frequency, exploiting the relationship between oil prices and global financial markets. Using a daily structural Vector Autoregression (VAR), in which we jointly model spot and futures oil prices as well as stock prices, we decompose the price of oil in three structural shocks. The first shock is a forward looking demand shock, which captures the impact on the oil price of changes in expectations about future economic activity. We label this shock, risk sentiment shock, as it embodies unexpected changes in the risk sentiment of market participants on the outlook of global activity. The second shock is an unexpected change in the current state of the business cycle and, as a consequence, in commodities demand more broadly. The third shock is a supply shock, which captures but current and expected changes in oil supply.

We use the model to analyze fluctuations in the oil price and their relationship with global financial markets (equities, bonds, inflation swaps and currencies) using data between June 2007 and February 2020. We find that risk sentiment shocks induce a parallel shift of the oil futures curve: a one percent increase in the price of oil due to a risk sentiment shock is associated with a rise of about one percent in 12 months ahead futures prices. More generally, a positive risk sentiment shock raises global stock prices, reduces volatility, raises interest rates as well as inflation expectations and leads to a depreciation of typical safe haven currencies, namely the USD, the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc. The effects of current demand shocks are qualitatively similar to, but quantitatively very different from, those of