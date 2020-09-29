|
Global financial markets and oil price shocks in real time
Disclaimer: This paper should not be reported as representing the views of the European Central Bank (ECB). The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the ECB.
Abstract
The role that the price of oil plays in economic analysis in central banks as well as in nancial markets has evolved over time. Oil is not seen anymore just as a input to production but also as a barometer of global economic activity as well as a nancial asset. A high frequency structural decomposition of the price of oil can therefore inform on the state of the global business cycle as well as on global nancial market sentiment. In this paper we develop a method to identify structural sources of oil price uctuations at the daily frequency and in real time. The identi cation strategy blends sign, narrative restrictions and instrumental variable techniques. By using data on asset prices, oil production and global economic activity we account for the double nature of oil: a nancial asset as well as a physical commodity. The model o ers novel insights on the relationship between the price of oil and asset prices. We also illustrate how the model could have been used in real time to interpret oil price movements in periods of high geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran and to read the drop of crude prices due to fears related to the Corona virus.
JEL classication: Q43, C32, E32, C53
Keywords: Oil prices, VAR, Proxy-SVAR, Sign Restrictions.
Non Technical Summary
Disentangling the structural drivers of the price of oil is crucial both for policy makers as well as for market participants. First, oil is an important input into economic production and sustained (supply driven) price increases can throw the global economy into recession. Second, oil prices impact directly inflation and consumer spending through energy prices, as oil prices are passed on (one to one) to gasoline prices within a week. Third, commodity prices, move strongly in sync with the global business cycle. Finally, in recent years, oil has become an important financial asset. However, the models that are most frequently used for assessing the structural drivers of oil prices typically rely on low-frequency variables that are only available with a substantial delay. As a result, these models typically paint an outdated picture of the state of the economy, and are not particularly useful when more timely information is needed.
In this paper we develop a new method for decomposing the price of oil into its structural drivers in real time at the daily frequency, exploiting the relationship between oil prices and global financial markets. Using a daily structural Vector Autoregression (VAR), in which we jointly model spot and futures oil prices as well as stock prices, we decompose the price of oil in three structural shocks. The first shock is a forward looking demand shock, which captures the impact on the oil price of changes in expectations about future economic activity. We label this shock, risk sentiment shock, as it embodies unexpected changes in the risk sentiment of market participants on the outlook of global activity. The second shock is an unexpected change in the current state of the business cycle and, as a consequence, in commodities demand more broadly. The third shock is a supply shock, which captures but current and expected changes in oil supply.
We use the model to analyze fluctuations in the oil price and their relationship with global financial markets (equities, bonds, inflation swaps and currencies) using data between June 2007 and February 2020. We find that risk sentiment shocks induce a parallel shift of the oil futures curve: a one percent increase in the price of oil due to a risk sentiment shock is associated with a rise of about one percent in 12 months ahead futures prices. More generally, a positive risk sentiment shock raises global stock prices, reduces volatility, raises interest rates as well as inflation expectations and leads to a depreciation of typical safe haven currencies, namely the USD, the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc. The effects of current demand shocks are qualitatively similar to, but quantitatively very different from, those of
risk sentiment shocks. They have very small effects on oil prices futures and, as consequence, a strong negative impact on the slope of the futures curve. The response of financial asset prices to a positive current demand shock is consistent with an improved macroeconomic environment. Stock prices and bond yields rise, while volatility falls. Safe haven currencies depreciate, but less than in response to risk sentiment shocks. Importantly long-term market based inflation expectations do not respond to these shocks, suggesting that the information content of risk sentiment and current demand shocks is indeed different. Finally, an increase in the price of oil due to a negative scarcity shocks is associated with a fall in risky asset prices, an increase in financial volatility and a depreciation of the dollar. In general, however, the effect of scarcity shocks on financial asset prices is quantitatively very limited. Long-term inflation expectations constitute an important exception, as they respond significantly, albeit with a delay, also to scarcity shocks, suggesting that the latter might shift inflation risk premia.
As a final exercise, we illustrate how the model could have been used in real time to analyze the structural drivers of oil price developments between January and February 2020. This period was characterized first by a marked increase in crude prices, as geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran spiked following the killing of the Iranian general Soleimani by a US drone, then by a collapse of oil (and financial) markets due to the Corona virus. Our model neatly distinguishes the main drivers of the price of oil around these episodes, attributing the rise in early January to scarcity shocks and the bulk of the Corona virus related collapse to a combination of risk sentiment and current demand shocks.
