Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Global flood losses hit $82 billion last year, as study highlights UK risk

03/30/2022 | 02:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Members of the fire service look at caravans that were swept awayat Ballater caravan park after the river Dee burst it's banks in Aberdeenshire, Scotland

LONDON (Reuters) - Flooding cost the global economy more than $82 billion last year, accounting for nearly a third of all losses from natural catastrophes, reinsurance agency Swiss Re Institute reported Wednesday.

In some parts of Europe, such losses could climb. A new study in the journal Nature found that stormy seas around Scotland and northern England have unleashed an increasing number of extreme storm surges in recent decades.

"Floods affect nearly a third of the world population, more than any other peril," said Martin Bertogg, head of catastrophe perils at Swiss Re, in a statement. In 2021, there were more than 50 severe flood events across the world, often triggered by extreme rainfall and coastal storm surges.

Scientists long thought that more severe flooding along low-lying coastlines was driven only by the world's rising sea levels, caused by climate change melting polar ice and warming ocean waters so they expand.

But scientists found that, in northern areas of the United Kingdom, stronger and more frequent storms over the North Atlantic since 1960 led to more extreme storm surges, according to the Nature study https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-022-04426-5 released Wednesday. The increased storm activity was as much to blame for the increase in extreme storm flooding as was sea level rise.

Around mainland Europe, however, calmer weather canceled out the storm surge impacts of sea level rise between 1960 and 2018.

"Most countries assume that the likelihood of surge extremes will remain the same and only account for sea level rise," said lead author Francisco Calafat at the National Oceanography Centre in the United Kingdom. This may cause governments to underestimate future flooding, he said.

If European countries do not adapt to increasing flood risks, they could face up to nearly 1 trillion euros ($1.1 trillion) in yearly damages by 2100, according to a 2018 study in the journal Nature Climate Change. The United Kingdom would be hardest hit, experiencing about a fifth of those damages.

Understanding storm dynamics "is essential for coastal planning and protecting near shore societies," said oceanographer Michalis Vousdoukas with the European Commission.

(Reporting by Gloria Dickie; Editing by Katy Daigle and Lisa Shumaker)

By Gloria Dickie


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:32pFrench government says 'nothing to hide' in hiring of McKinsey
RE
02:30pU.S. SEC proposes boosting blank-check company disclosures, liability
RE
02:30pChechen chief Kadyrov says Russia will make no concessions in Ukraine
RE
02:30pU.S. charges nine over 2020 blockade of reproductive health clinic
RE
02:29pSeparatist leader says 140,000 have left Mariupol for Russia or Donetsk
RE
02:27pSeparatist leader says 140,000 have left Mariupol for Russia or Donetsk
RE
02:26pGlobal flood losses hit $82 billion last year, as study highlights UK risk
RE
02:25pQ1 INVESTMENT VERDICT? 'NOT GOOD, BUT NOT HORRIBLE' : McGeever
RE
02:24pCanada faces rising COVID wave as restrictions ease
RE
02:23pU.S. Senate votes to move forward with Bedoya's FTC confirmation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BioNTech 4Q Revenue, Profit Soared; Starts $1.5 Billion Buyback
2BlackRock on hunt for Gulf infrastructure deals
3Auto manufacturers scramble as Shanghai locks down
4Too early to consider investment in Russia, CNOOC says
5Nokia Oyj : and Rakuten Mobile prove case for 1 Terabit per channel tra..

HOT NEWS