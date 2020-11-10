Global grain merchants see improved trading prospects on China, pandemic stockpiling

Large agricultural traders, including Archer Daniels Midland Co and Cargill Inc [CARG.UL], are well-placed to benefit from tightening global grain stocks and heightened price volatility, the executives said at the Reuters Events Commodity Trading Summit.

The shift comes after years of oversupplied grain markets and depressed prices that left global agribusinesses struggling to boost returns and highlights a change in how countries are preempting supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 by increasing purchases.

Grain prices recently soared to multi-year highs in an atypical harvest season rally, led by strong demand from importers -- especially China which is facing a shortage of feed grains.

"The rebound in prices really creates some volatility and volatility is great for a business like Cargill," said Joe Stone, executive vice president in charge of Cargill's agricultural supply chain.

"As we get into 2021 and we begin to see more recovery in the global economy, I do think you can be very optimistic about demand. So for the next two, three, four years, we as a company are very optimistic," he said.

Privately held Cargill does not release detailed financial results, but rival ADM beat earnings forecasts in its latest quarter, citing "strong North American industry export margins and volumes." Smaller peer Bunge Ltd has topped profit forecasts and raised its annual earnings outlook for two straight quarters.

China has already bought record volumes of U.S. corn, and its soybeans purchases are on record pace, while buying by other key importers is well ahead of recent years, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data. Through Oct. 29, U.S. corn export sales for the 2020/21 season are up 179% from a year earlier, while soybean sales are up 132%, USDA data showed.

That buying urgency, fueled in part by pandemic food security worries, marks a shift from the hand-to-mouth purchasing pace seen in recent years, when importers grew complacent about plentiful grain supplies.

"COVID has really shined a light on how fragile and sensitive some of our supply chains are," said Greg Morris, president of ADM's agricultural services and oilseeds business.

"You see some countries and customers transitioning from what we call a just-in-time buying pattern to more of a just-in-case buying pattern. And you see countries stockpiling and thinking about their strategic reserves," he said.

The recent pace of Chinese buying, fueled by corn crop failures in China and surprisingly strong feed grain demand as the country rebuilds its pork industry after the deadly African Swine Fever (ASF) epidemic, caught many other grain importers flat-footed.

"Their quick rebound from the negative impact of ASF has been a significant impact on this slingshot effect, if you will, of demand," Morris said. "As it looks today, imports will probably be part of their future."

