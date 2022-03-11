Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Global investors step up selling in bond funds in the week to March 9

03/11/2022 | 08:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks past an electronic board displaying various countries' stock indexes including Russian Trading System (RTS) Index which is empty, outside a brokerage in Tokyo

(Reuters) - Global bond funds saw big outflows in the week to March 9 due to a spike in crude oil prices and concerns over soaring inflation levels, amid intensifying conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Investors offloaded global bond funds for the ninth week in a row, amounting $15.75 billion, which was 32% higher than in the previous week.

Graphic: Fund flows: Global equities bonds and money market: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/gdpzybgdevw/Fund%20flows-%20Global%20equities%20bonds%20and%20money%20market.jpg

Brent crude oil jumped this week to a 14-year high as U.S. President Joe Biden's announcement of a ban on Russian oil and energy imports on Tuesday raised further concerns over surging crude prices.

However, crude prices eased later in the week, after the United Arab Emirates pledged to boost oil supply and it became clear the European Union would not join the United States and Britain in banning Russian oil. [O/R]

European bond funds suffered net selling of $8.2 billion, while U.S. funds and Asian bond funds witnessed outflows of $7.85 billion and $0.35 billion respectively.

Global high yield and, short- and medium-term bond funds posted outflows of $5.07 billion and $4.44 billion respectively.

However, government bond funds obtained $1.29 billion, while inflation-linked funds received $1.94 billion in inflows, a two-fold jump in purchases over the previous week.

Graphic: Global bond fund flows in the week ended March 9: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/akpezxlmkvr/Global%20bond%20fund%20flows%20in%20the%20week%20ended%20March%209.jpg

Meanwhile, investors disposed of global equity funds worth a net $9.22 billion in a second straight week of net selling, although outflows were 18% lower than the previous week, Refinitiv Lipper data showed.

Financial sector funds faced net selling of over $3 billion for a second successive week. However, mining and energy sector equity funds received inflows worth $1.1 billion and $0.88 billion respectively.

Graphic: Fund flows: Global equity sector funds:

Global money market funds received inflows worth $3.06 billion, underscoring investor caution during the week.

Among commodity funds, the demand for precious metal funds jumped to a six-week high as they obtained $1.67 billion in net buying, while, energy funds received $1.3 million.

An analysis of 24,111 emerging market funds showed equity funds had outflows worth $2.49 billion, while bond funds witnessed net selling for a fifth successive week, worth $1.03 billion.

Graphic: Fund flows: EM equities and bonds:

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.83% 110.27 Delayed Quote.44.43%
ON HOLDING AG 0.70% 23.05 End-of-day quote.-39.04%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.25% 907.5755 Delayed Quote.39.72%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.36% 571.0291 Delayed Quote.41.62%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -10.23% 116.297 Delayed Quote.78.15%
WTI -0.44% 107.23 Delayed Quote.46.86%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:12aRussia opens criminal case against Meta over death calls on Facebook
RE
08:11aGlobal investors step up selling in bond funds in the week to March 9
RE
08:11aFactbox-What revoking Russia's 'most favoured nation' status means
RE
08:11aBp in advanced talks with eni on algeria gas assets - sources…
RE
08:11aBp, eni close to raising $2.5 bln to clinch angola joint venture…
RE
08:05aDeforestation in Brazil's Amazon hits second straight monthly record
RE
08:03aSwiss government says federal department of finance (fdf) is to…
RE
08:03aExclusive-Boeing tests suppliers on 787 output hikes -sources
RE
08:03aSwiss government says it defined key parameters for a "public l…
RE
08:03aSwiss government says federal council wants to introduce new too…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Global shares fall on inflation, central bank moves
3China's Tech Giants Dive on Concerns Over Consumption Slowdown, U.S. Re..
4Don't take Russia back to 1917, Russian metals king Potanin warns
5U.S., G7 allies to move to strip Russia of 'most favored nation' status..

HOT NEWS