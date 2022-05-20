Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Global markets in "unambiguous contrarian buy territory" - BofA

05/20/2022 | 05:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks past an electronic board displaying graphs (top) of Nikkei index outside a brokerage in Tokyo

LONDON (Reuters) - The trillions wiped off global markets in recent weeks has triggered a contrarian 'buy' signal from BofA's closely-followed 'Bull & Bear' sentiment indicator, while emerging markets are seeing their toughest time since the peak of the COVID crash.

Fears that inflation and fast-rising rates will send major economies into recession have sent global markets in a downward spiral with global equities losing close to 18% since the beginning of the year. It is the worst start to a year on recent record.

BofA's analysts said their 'Bull & Bear' indicator had now moved into "unambiguous contrarian buy territory", given the huge redemptions in developed market stocks, riskier high-yield debt and emerging market bonds.

The week saw the largest ouflows from emerging markets debt since March 2020 and the biggest withdrawals from high yield bonds in 14 weeks, at $6.1 billion and $4.3 billion respectively BofA noted, citing EPFR data.

Across the equity space, Europe, which is being hit hardest by the Russia-Ukraine war, suffered a fourteenth week of withdrawals.

All in all, $5.2 billion exited world equities funds, while a seventh week of outflows from global bond funds saw $12.3 billion leave.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus, editing by Marc Jones)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:50aThailand to lift curbs on nightlife from June
RE
05:50aU.S. HOUSE SPEAKER PELOSI WARNS BRITAIN : No trade deal unless you respect N.Irish peace deal
RE
05:48aFinland's finance minister says gasgrid finland and u.s.-based a…
RE
05:47aU.S. HOUSE SPEAKER PELOSI WARNS BRITAIN : No trade deal unless you respect N.Irish peace deal
RE
05:47aSingapore's Zilingo fires CEO Ankiti Bose after suspension
RE
05:46aUK says Hinkley nuclear plant delays will not affect taxpayers
RE
05:46aPoland interested in cooperation with Portugal on LNG trans-shipping
RE
05:44aBiden arrives in S.Korea with first stop at Samsung
RE
05:44aOtp bank executive says ukrainian bill targeting companies activ…
RE
05:44aHungary's otp bank says it expects to lend around 1 bln hryvnia…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says 'Tesla is on my mind 24/7' amid concerns about Twitter distra..
2Exclusive-French baby formula maker Danone sharply ramps up U.S. shipme..
3Musk denies he sexually harassed flight attendant on private jet
4Computer chip giant ASML places big bets on a tiny future
5NIO Inc. Class-A Shares Rise on Singapore Debut

HOT NEWS