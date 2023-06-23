- 3M Company reached a $10.3bn provisional settlement of "forever chemicals" claims in the USA.
- Siemens Energy revises its earnings forecasts downwards due to the wind power business, once again.
- According to the Wall Street Journal, Ford is preparing a new redundancy plan in the USA.
- Var Energi to buy Neptune Energy's assets for $2.275 billion.
- Telecom Italia enters into exclusive negotiations for the sale of its network activities to KKR.
- Norsk Hydro raised the price of Alumetal takeover bid to PLN 82.
- Moderna seeks approval for its updated COVID-19 vaccine.
- Carmax gains 11.3% in pre-market trading following the publication of its first-quarter results, which beat market expectations.
- Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI.O gained 5.7% in pre-market trading, as the group announced diluted earnings per share of $0.32, against a consensus of 0.27%.
- Meta - Malaysia announced on Friday that it would take legal action against the group that owns Facebook, accusing it of failing to moderate content inciting hatred on its platform.
- Shell and BP Plc signed a memorandum of understanding to purchase LNG from Australian company Tamboran Resources.
- Conformis - The medtech company announced on Thursday evening that it had reached a definitive agreement to be acquired by orthopedic equipment manufacturer restor3d, for $2.27 per share. The share price soared 90.52% to $2.22 in pre-market trading.
- Virgin Galactic lost 16.7% in premarket trading after the company announced that it could issue up to $400 million in shares from time to time to finance its operations.
- Amgen - California, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin and the states of New York and Washington joined the US antitrust regulator's lawsuit against Amgen's $27.8 billion takeover of Horizon Therapeutics.
