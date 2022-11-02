Global markets live: AMD, Airbnb, Mondelez, Amazon, Tesla...

Corporate results:
- Advanced Micro Devices delivered fourth-quarter guidance below market expectations but said it expects revenue growth from its data center business.
- Airbnb said it expects booking growth to slow in the fourth quarter due to the strong dollar and inflation.
- AMS-Osram: medium-term targets have been revised downwards.
- AP Moller Maersk: sees container shipping demand slowing as Q3 beats expectations.
- Aston Martin: warns that margins are affected by supply chain disruptions.
- GSK: operating profit growth forecast raised.
- Novo Nordisk: the laboratory raises its annual growth forecast.
- Sony: the stock gains more than 10% in trading after raising its outlook and volume expectations for PlayStation.
- Straumann: growth continues and forecasts are raised.
- Vestas: new loss and new target lowering for the company.
- Electronic Arts - The video game publisher lowered its annual order forecast, citing the impact of the rising dollar and the general slowdown in the gaming market after peaks during the pandemic.
- Mondelez - The cookie and confectionery giant raised its annual earnings forecast on Tuesday.
- Yum Brands - The group reported quarterly like-for-like sales that beat Wall Street expectations.
- Humana - The health insurer reported a 43% increase in adjusted quarterly earnings and confirmed its full-year earnings forecast.
- The New York Times reported quarterly revenue up 7.6% year-over-year but below consensus due to a slowdown in advertiser spending.
In other news:
- Dupont - The chemical company announced Tuesday night that it had abandoned plans to buy Rogers for $5.2 billion, citing regulatory hurdles in China.
- CVS Health, Walmart and Walgreens reach $12B settlement on opioid litigation.
- Uber will pay £615M to UK authorities for VAT arrears.
- Moody's and S&P downgrade Credit Suisse.
- Barry Callebaut named Jo Thys as chief operating officer to succeed Olivier Delaunay.
- Meta, Snap and other social networks rise after a rumored ban on TikTok in the U.S. due to national security concerns.
- BASF estimates that its battery materials plant will be operational by the end of the year.
- Nestlé is selling a US infant formula plant to Perrigo.
- Elon Musk wants to charge 8 dollars per month for Twitter account certification to reduce reliance on advertising.
- Unilever will expand a four-day workweek trial to Australia.
- Volkswagen is selling WeShare to German car-sharing group Miles Mobility.
- Munters is taking a majority stake in a Brazilian technology company, InoBram.
- Amazon offers a full catalog of streaming music to its Prime subscribers in the United States.
- Tesla has closed what was once its main showroom in China.
- Match Group - Tinder's parent company reported better-than-expected quarterly results and the stock was up 16 percent in after-hours trading Tuesday.
Main earnings reports today: Novo Nordisk, Costco, Qualcomm, CVS Health, GSK, AXA, Fast Retailing, Nutrien, Wolters Kluwer, Vestas, Straumann... All the agenda is here.