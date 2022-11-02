Advanced search
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Global markets live: AMD, Airbnb, Mondelez, Amazon, Tesla...

11/02/2022 | 01:16pm EDT
Everyday, the MarketScreener selects the most important news about listed companies across the globe. Here is a short recap for your convenience:

 

 

 

Corporate results:

  • Advanced Micro Devices delivered fourth-quarter guidance below market expectations but said it expects revenue growth from its data center business.
  • Airbnb said it expects booking growth to slow in the fourth quarter due to the strong dollar and inflation.
  • AMS-Osram: medium-term targets have been revised downwards.
  • AP Moller Maersk: sees container shipping demand slowing as Q3 beats expectations.
  • Aston Martin: warns that margins are affected by supply chain disruptions.
  • GSK: operating profit growth forecast raised.
  • Novo Nordisk: the laboratory raises its annual growth forecast.
  • Sony: the stock gains more than 10% in trading after raising its outlook and volume expectations for PlayStation.
  • Straumann: growth continues and forecasts are raised.
  • Vestas: new loss and new target lowering for the company.
  • Electronic Arts - The video game publisher lowered its annual order forecast, citing the impact of the rising dollar and the general slowdown in the gaming market after peaks during the pandemic.
  • Mondelez - The cookie and confectionery giant raised its annual earnings forecast on Tuesday.
  • Yum Brands - The group reported quarterly like-for-like sales that beat Wall Street expectations.
  • Humana - The health insurer reported a 43% increase in adjusted quarterly earnings and confirmed its full-year earnings forecast.
  • The New York Times reported quarterly revenue up 7.6% year-over-year but below consensus due to a slowdown in advertiser spending.

 

In other news:

  • Dupont - The chemical company announced Tuesday night that it had abandoned plans to buy Rogers for $5.2 billion, citing regulatory hurdles in China.
  • CVS Health, Walmart and Walgreens reach $12B settlement on opioid litigation.
  • Uber will pay £615M to UK authorities for VAT arrears.
  • Moody's and S&P downgrade Credit Suisse.
  • Barry Callebaut named Jo Thys as chief operating officer to succeed Olivier Delaunay.
  • Meta, Snap and other social networks rise after a rumored ban on TikTok in the U.S. due to national security concerns.
  • BASF estimates that its battery materials plant will be operational by the end of the year.
  • Nestlé is selling a US infant formula plant to Perrigo.
  • Elon Musk wants to charge 8 dollars per month for Twitter account certification to reduce reliance on advertising.
  • Unilever will expand a four-day workweek trial to Australia.
  • Volkswagen is selling WeShare to German car-sharing group Miles Mobility.
  • Munters is taking a majority stake in a Brazilian technology company, InoBram.
  • Amazon offers a full catalog of streaming music to its Prime subscribers in the United States.
  • Tesla has closed what was once its main showroom in China.
  • Match Group - Tinder's parent company reported better-than-expected quarterly results and the stock was up 16 percent in after-hours trading Tuesday.

Main earnings reports today: Novo Nordisk, Costco, Qualcomm, CVS Health, GSK, AXA, Fast Retailing, Nutrien, Wolters Kluwer, Vestas, Straumann... All the agenda is here.


