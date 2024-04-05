- ASML comes under pressure from the United States to stop servicing its equipment in China.
- Holcim buys Argentine concrete building systems manufacturer Tensolite.
- Eni plans to launch a €1.1 billion share buyback program in 2024.
- Grifols provides clarification to Spanish supervisory body on previous EBITDA calculations.
- Walt Disney plans to launch a crackdown on password sharing from June, as part of its efforts to make the streaming business profitable.
- McDonald's reached an agreement to buy the Alonyal Group, owner of 225 franchised restaurants in Israel, which are affected by boycott calls linked to the war in the Gaza Strip.
- Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley face investor lawsuit over Archegos collapse.
- Apple lays off 600 employees after abandoning its electric car project.
- Experian acquires Illion for $542 million.
- Duke Energy sells stake in transmission line to John Laing Group.
- Nir Patel, COO of GameStop, steps down.
- Samsung Electronics profits soar in Q1, as expected.
- SK Hynix spends $3.9 bn on a packaging plant in the USA.
- LG Energy Solution starts construction of a battery plant in Arizona.
- BYD to launch electric van.
- Alphabet, Microsoft - Artificial intelligence (AI) will enable many companies to hire fewer people over the next five years, says interim recruitment group Adecco Group on Friday, in a new survey of executives at 2,000 major companies worldwide.
- Meta Platforms announced on Thursday evening that it was opposing a request from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to amend a 2020 privacy regulation, the social networking group pointing out that it had voluntarily disclosed two technical errors related to its Messenger Kids application to the agency.
- Blackrock announced Thursday evening, in a regulatory notice, that its CEO Laurence Fink's total compensation for 2023 had reached $26.9 million, up from $32.7 million a year earlier.
- Johnson & Johnson said Thursday evening it would recommend that shareholders reject an unsolicited offer from TRC Capital Investment Corporation for approximately 0.04% of its common shares.
