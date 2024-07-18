- New car sales in the EU have increased by 4.3% in June, as reported by ACEA.
- Novartis has upgraded its operating profit forecast for 2024 after announcing its Q2 results.
- Nokia has disclosed lower earnings and sales for the first half of the year.
- ABB has reported disappointing revenues but met margin expectations in Q2.
- AB Volvo has surpassed earnings expectations.
- Sulzer has revised its forecasts for 2024 upwards.
- VAT Group has announced higher net income for the first half, despite lower net sales.
- Bossard has released its half-year results.
- Fortum is set to sell its recycling and waste treatment activities to Summa Equity.
- ASML's shares dropped by 11% yesterday amid concerns over potential tightening of U.S. export controls on semiconductor production equipment to China.
- Apax, Bain, and CVC are reportedly considering bids for SoftwareOne, according to Reuters.
- Steel Dynamics and Discover Financial have seen their stocks advance post-earnings, while Equifax and United Airlines have also reported their quarterly results.
- Warner Bros. Discovery is contemplating a spin-off to enhance its share price, as per the Financial Times.
- Darden has acquired Chuy's for $605 million.
- Beyond Meat is in discussions with bondholders about debt restructuring, leading to a 14% premarket drop in its stock, the Wall Street Journal has reported.
- Meta has decided to suspend its generative AI tools in Brazil.
- Politan, an activist investor, has initiated legal proceedings against Masimo.
- TSMC has raised its annual forecast after reporting robust Q2 results.
- Samsung Electronics is set to acquire UK-based AI startup Oxford Semantic.
- Santos has reported satisfactory progress on growth projects despite a sales dip in the second quarter.
- Thai Beverage is exiting the real estate sector by selling its stake in Frasers.
- Alphabet has initiated a generative artificial intelligence partnership with CMA CGM.
- United Airlines is considering reducing capacity due to an oversupply of domestic flights affecting prices.
- Kinder Morgan remains optimistic about natural gas demand despite reporting weaker-than-expected results.
- Boeing workers at the Washington state plant have voted in favor of a strike mandate as they negotiate for a substantial pay raise.
- Alaska Air is forecasting lower-than-expected profits for the third quarter, even after surpassing second-quarter earnings expectations.
- CVS Health and Cigna Group are being sued by the State of Vermont over allegations of inflating prescription drug prices.
- Netflix, Blackstone, KeyCorp, and Domino's Pizza are among the companies set to release their financial results on Thursday.
Today's key earnings reports include those from Netflix, Abbott, Intuitive Surgical, Blackstone, Cintas, DR Horton, PPG Industries, Domino's Pizza, Textron, Novartis, ABB, Atlas Copco, AB Volvo, Anglo American, EQT, Publicis, SSE plc, Nokia, VAT Group, Essity AB, Telenor, and others.