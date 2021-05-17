Global markets live: AT&T, GSK, Discovery, Microsoft, Tesla...

A very large deal is in the works in the streaming business in the US, between Discovery and AT&T. Sanofi and GSK have obtained good results with their Covid-19 vaccine in phase II. Bright Machines is reportedly close to an IPO via a SPAC.
Credit Suisse managers looked the other way on egregious violations in a case dating back a decade, according to Finma. Separately, the Swiss parliament will look into the bank's conduct in the 2021 financial scandals.
JD Logistics(JD.com) wants to raise $3.4 billion by listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Bright Machines is close to an IPO via a SPAC.