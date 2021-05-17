Log in
Global markets live: AT&T, GSK, Discovery, Microsoft, Tesla...

05/17/2021 | 10:08am EDT
A very large deal is in the works in the streaming business in the US, between Discovery and AT&T. Sanofi and GSK have obtained good results with their Covid-19 vaccine in phase II. Bright Machines is reportedly close to an IPO via a SPAC.

 

Key earnings releases. Mitsubishi UFJ, Bridgestone, Ryanair, Vantage Towers, Corporacion Financiera Alba...

  • Stellantis will announce tomorrow a partnership with Foxconn.
  • Phase II trial of Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline 's COVID-19 vaccine candidate induces strong immune response in adults of all ages.
  • Gulf Air obtains a delay in deliveries from Airbus and The Boeing Company.
  • Ryanair: the low-cost airline reported a net loss of €815m for the year ended 31 March, at the lower end of its guidance range of €815-850m.
  • AT&T is reportedly in talks with Discovery for a potential combination of their content assets, valued at $50bn excluding debt, according to several US media outlets.
  • According to Wells Fargo, US banks could cut 200,000 staff by the end of the decade.
  • Microsoft reportedly investigated an internal relationship between Bill Gates and an employee.
  • The U.S. court upheld an appeal of a verdict ordering Bayer to pay $25 million to a California retiree diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in the Roundup case.
  • Crown Resorts says Blackstone 's offer is too low.
  • Credit Suisse managers looked the other way on egregious violations in a case dating back a decade, according to Finma. Separately, the Swiss parliament will look into the bank's conduct in the 2021 financial scandals.
  • JD Logistics(JD.com) wants to raise $3.4 billion by listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
  • According to the Wall Street Journal, Bright Machines is close to an IPO via a SPAC.
  • Gojek and Tokopedia merge to create Goto 

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -2.52% 97.09 Real-time Quote.10.90%
ARKEMA 0.00% 108.2 Real-time Quote.15.62%
AT&T INC. 4.16% 33.51 Delayed Quote.12.10%
BAYER AG -0.33% 56.86 Delayed Quote.18.49%
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. 0.64% 31.44 Delayed Quote.13.55%
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION 0.41% 4632 End-of-day quote.36.88%
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA -0.13% 94.26 Delayed Quote.17.81%
CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. 1.54% 46.05 Delayed Quote.16.43%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.64% 9.37 Delayed Quote.-18.35%
CROWN RESORTS LIMITED 2.27% 13.04 End-of-day quote.35.41%
DISCOVERY, INC. 1.80% 36.1 Delayed Quote.18.48%
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD. 0.75% 13.48 End-of-day quote.-1.53%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 1.01% 1384.6 Delayed Quote.2.12%
IVALIS 1.98% 10.3 Real-time Quote.0.00%
JACQUES BOGART S.A. 1.35% 11.25 Real-time Quote.5.71%
JD.COM, INC. -0.50% 68.07 Delayed Quote.-22.47%
KUMULUS VAPE 5.63% 15 Real-time Quote.138.10%
LAURENT-PERRIER 0.00% 90.2 Real-time Quote.20.27%
MADE 0.00% 7.55 Real-time Quote.30.17%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.27% 245.28 Delayed Quote.11.57%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 1.42% 607.7 End-of-day quote.33.24%
MND GROUP (MONTAGNE ET NEIGE DÉVELOPPEMENT) -4.81% 0.0891 Real-time Quote.-17.17%
NEOVACS -36.90% 0.0183 Real-time Quote.-3.97%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -2.45% 16.5 Real-time Quote.4.03%
SANOFI 1.15% 87.74 Real-time Quote.10.19%
SOLUTIONS 30 SE -1.61% 10.38 Real-time Quote.-1.33%
STELLANTIS N.V. 1.37% 15.068 Delayed Quote.1.34%
STELLANTIS N.V. 1.17% 15.062 Real-time Quote.0.00%
SUEZ 0.38% 20.01 Real-time Quote.22.90%
TESLA, INC. -1.73% 582.23 Delayed Quote.-16.43%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 0.22% 87.73 Delayed Quote.34.98%
THE BOEING COMPANY -1.23% 225.79 Delayed Quote.6.73%
TOUAX SCA -3.73% 8.78 Real-time Quote.-1.08%
UNION TECHNOLOGIES INFORMATIQUE GROUP SA 0.00% 0.59 Real-time Quote.-1.67%
VANTAGE TOWERS AG -2.97% 26.17 Delayed Quote.0.00%
VIDELIO S.A. 0.00% 2.58 Real-time Quote.63.29%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.53% 47.19 Delayed Quote.55.60%