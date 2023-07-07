- AbbVie revises down its annual profit forecasts due to higher than expected R&D expenses.
- Clariant downgrades its revenue outlook.
- Coca-Cola Hellenic raises its earnings forecast for 2023 after a solid first half.
- Levi Strauss: Share price is down 6% after disappointing results.
- Samsung Electronics expects second-quarter operating profit to plunge more than 95% year-on-year, weighed down by the global semiconductor glut.
- UBS reshuffles the management of its wealth management division.
- Novo Nordisk takes legal action against US pharmacies selling semaglutide preparations.
- Twitter suspects Threads (Meta) of infringing its intellectual property rights.
- Brussels opens in-depth investigation into Amazon's acquisition of iRobot.
- Constellation Brands announces the departure of Rob Sands as Chairman of the Board.
- Volkswagen aims to launch self-driving vehicles in Texas, USA, in fiscal year 2026.
- YouGov pays €315m for GfK's consumer panel business.
- Coloplast will buy Kerecis for $1.3 bn.
- DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub sue New York City over minimum wage law for food delivery drivers.
- Rivian faces IPO investor fraud lawsuit.
- DocMorris seeks non-discriminatory access to electronic prescriptions.
- Burkhalter completes acquisition of Riggenbach in Solothurn.
- BioArctic and Eisai receive FDA approval for their Alzheimer's drug.
- Iberdrola and Hornbach pay dividend.
Global markets live: AbbVie, Clariant, UBS, Coloplast, BioArtic...
Everyday, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies. Here's a short recap for your convenience: