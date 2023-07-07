  • AbbVie revises down its annual profit forecasts due to higher than expected R&D expenses.
  • Clariant downgrades its revenue outlook.
  • Coca-Cola Hellenic raises its earnings forecast for 2023 after a solid first half.
  • Levi Strauss: Share price is down 6% after disappointing results.
  • Samsung Electronics expects second-quarter operating profit to plunge more than 95% year-on-year, weighed down by the global semiconductor glut.
  • UBS reshuffles the management of its wealth management division.
  • Novo Nordisk takes legal action against US pharmacies selling semaglutide preparations.
  • Twitter suspects Threads (Meta) of infringing its intellectual property rights.
  • Brussels opens in-depth investigation into Amazon's acquisition of iRobot.
  • Constellation Brands announces the departure of Rob Sands as Chairman of the Board.
  • Volkswagen aims to launch self-driving vehicles in Texas, USA, in fiscal year 2026.
  • YouGov pays €315m for GfK's consumer panel business.
  • Coloplast will buy Kerecis for $1.3 bn.
  • DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub sue New York City over minimum wage law for food delivery drivers.
  • Rivian faces IPO investor fraud lawsuit.
  • DocMorris seeks non-discriminatory access to electronic prescriptions.
  • Burkhalter completes acquisition of Riggenbach in Solothurn.
  • BioArctic and Eisai receive FDA approval for their Alzheimer's drug.
  • Iberdrola and Hornbach pay dividend.