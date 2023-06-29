- Activision Blizzard says gamers would riot if its flagship Call of Duty license became an exclusive game.
- Siemens reduces its stake in Siemens Energy.
- Hennes & Mauritz saw its profits decline but it topped forecasts for the second quarter.
- Ocado announces price cuts on milk and other commodities.
- Solvay settles a forever chemical dispute in the USA.
- EU antitrust regulators may not appeal the court ruling against Lufthansa bailout.
- Fluidra files seventh commercial paper program for a total of €150 million.
- HSBC buys back almost 4.7 million shares in London and Hong Kong.
- Apple was up 0.2% in premarket trading after breaking through the symbolic $3,000 billion market capitalization barrier on Wednesday.
- Micron Technology gained 3.8% in premarket trading after reporting quarterly sales ahead of analysts' expectations and a better-than-expected sales forecast for the current quarter.
- Amazon - Prime Day, the group's promotional day scheduled for July 11-12, should boost sales by 12% compared with the same period a year ago, JPMorgan estimated on Thursday.
- Salesforce announced on Thursday its intention to invest four billion dollars in its UK operations over the next five years, as the US software company anticipates strong demand in the digital transition and artificial intelligence.
- Oracle has spent "billions" of dollars on NVIDIA chips this year to develop its cloud computing service aimed at companies interested in artificial intelligence (AI).
- Berkshire Hathaway announced on Wednesday that it had increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum to over 25% following a new investment of around $122.1 million.
- Visa announced on Wednesday the acquisition of Brazilian financial technology platform Pismo for $1 billion in cash, in order to strengthen its position in Latin America.
- Blackberry - The Wall Street-listed shares of the Canadian group gained 17.4% in premarket trading after the publication of better-than-expected quarterly sales, driven in particular by an increase in cybersecurity spending.
Global markets live: Activision Blizzard, Ocado, HSBC, Apple, Salesforce...
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies across the world. Here's a short recap for your convenience: