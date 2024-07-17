- Adidas has increased its 2024 operating profit forecast from "around €700m" to "around €1bn."
- ASML experienced a higher-than-expected order intake in Q2.
- Daimler Truck has taken a write-down due to market weakness in China.
- Assa Abloy reported a higher operating profit in the second quarter.
- Feintool has abandoned its financial targets.
- Svenska Handelsbanken's Q2 net profit surpassed consensus estimates.
- Accelleron has raised its financial targets.
- Allianz has acquired a 51% stake in Singapore's Income Insurance for €1.5 billion.
- HSBC's new CEO will be Georges Elhedery, starting on September 2.
- Roche's obesity drug has shown positive results in Phase I trials.
- Bayer has applied for an extension of approval for its cancer drug Nubeqa after positive trial data.
- Rieter received an order from China's DIW.
- JB Hunt's stock fell by 3% following the publication of its quarterly results.
- Spirit Airlines revised its second-quarter outlook downwards, resulting in a 5% post-trading drop in shares.
- Omnicom's shares decreased by 2% after the company reported its earnings.
- Vale announced a 2.4% year-on-year rise in iron ore production for the second quarter.
- Amazon is projected to hit a record $14 billion in Prime Day sales, according to a data company.
- TSMC's shares are under pressure following comments by Trump suggesting Taiwan should pay for its defense.
- Antofagasta expects its 2024 copper production to be at the lower end of its guidance.
- BHP reported record iron ore production for the second consecutive year, exceeding estimates.
- Suzuki plans to reduce the weight of its main models by 15% over the next ten years.
- Johnson & Johnson beat estimates for second-quarter profit and revenue, driven by strong sales of drugs like Darzalex and Stelara.
- The Biden administration's contemplation of stricter export controls on Semi-Conductors to China has led to a decrease in shares of major semiconductor companies such as Nvidia, Super Micro, AMD, Qualcomm, Micron, Applied Materials, and Intel.
- Discover Financial Services, United Airlines, Johnson & Johnson, and US Bancorp are scheduled to release their earnings today.
- GitLab is considering a sale, with its stock jumping 12.9% before the market opened.
- Delta Air Lines' credit rating was upgraded to investment grade by Fitch Ratings.
- Alphabet's Google won a court case in California, dismissing a proposed action related to its mapping products.
- Spirit Airlines has forecasted lower-than-expected second-quarter sales due to a decrease in non-ticket revenue.
- Omnicom beat second-quarter earnings and revenue estimates but saw a pre-market share decline.
- JB Hunt Transport Services reported a 24% drop in second-quarter earnings, and its shares fell in pre-market trading.
- Eli Lilly's shares dropped in pre-market trading after Roche's competing obesity drug showed positive trial results.
- Five Below's shares plummeted after announcing the departure of its CEO and projecting lower-than-expected second-quarter sales.
- Aehr Test Systems' shares rose after the company reported a significant increase in adjusted quarterly earnings.
- V.F. Corp has reached an agreement to sell its Supreme brand to EssilorLuxottica.
- Gates Industrial's stock increased as it is set to join the S&P Smallcap 600.
The earnings reports for today include Johnson & Johnson, Elevance Health, Prologis, US Bancorp, Crown Castle, Equifax, Steel Dynamics, United Airlines, ASML, Investor AB, Assa Abloy, Svenska Handelsbanken, Antofagasta, BHP Group, and Asian Paints... among others. The full earnings calendar is here.