Global markets live: Airbus, Fedex, Google, McDonald's, Roche...

Every morning, the Marketscreener team compiles and summarizes the most important news related to listed companies around the world.
Airbus
says it has commercial contacts for its new A350 cargo plane.
There's bickering between
Alstom
and
Stadler Rail
over a major Austrian rail contract.
China Evergrande Group
reassures investors a little by announcing the payment of a coupon in due time on a domestic bond.
Fedex
's quarterly earnings and guidance disappoint, due to rising labor costs.
Adobe
Entain
's receives a cash and stock offer for
DraftKings
, valuing the company at £2,800 a share.
Barry Callebaut
strengthens its senior management team.
Google
will buy an office building in New York for $2.1bn as part of its push for a hybrid working model.
U.S. authorities question
Zoom Video Communications
' takeover of Five9 because of its ties to China.
Walt Disney
shares are suffering after CEO Bob Chapek said the company's streaming service was facing headwinds in the current quarter.
McDonald
's will replace some of its Happy Meals toys with plant-based materials starting in January in the U.S.
SoftBank
is investing in Vestiaire Collective.
The IPO of
FreshWorks
, a
Salesforce
competitor, values the company at $10 billion.
Roche
launched three new lines of respiratory tests based on its Cobas system in Europe.
Novartis
files an Entresto patent infringement lawsuit against seven Indian pharmaceutical companies.
U.S. antitrust authorities will challenge the alliance between
JetBlue
and
American Airlines
.
Zee Entertainment
to merge with Sony India.
© MarketScreener.com 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
ADOBE INC.
-2.91%
627.4146
29.15%
ADTHINK
-6.01%
1.095
-11.07%
AIRBUS SE
2.26%
115.84
26.18%
ALPHABET INC.
0.73%
2809.605
58.66%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.
3.82%
20.49
25.30%
BARRY CALLEBAUT AG
-0.09%
2208
5.32%
BLACKBERRY LIMITED
2.91%
12.37
43.25%
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
-0.44%
2.27
-84.77%
DRAFTKINGS INC.
0.25%
52.9356
13.34%
ENGIE
-1.02%
11.63
-6.15%
ENTAIN PLC
5.13%
2377
99.47%
FEDEX CORPORATION
-8.36%
230.985
-2.91%
FIVE9, INC.
-0.09%
169.98
-2.43%
FRESHWORKS INC.
0.00%
36
0.00%
GENERAL MILLS, INC.
3.96%
60.425
-1.34%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
4.35%
375.4
-5.04%
ISTOXX FP GR DEC 2.54 (EUR)
2.44%
38.69
0.00%
KB HOME
1.99%
41.51
21.15%
LUMIBIRD
8.47%
18.44
21.08%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
2.04%
245.355
12.08%
NASDAQ COMP.
1.09%
14909.051269
14.17%
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.
1.93%
87.58
36.78%
S&P 500
1.13%
4403.43
16.02%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
0.63%
259.575
16.04%
SIDETRADE S.A
2.82%
164
35.17%
STADLER RAIL AG
1.92%
38.2
-7.27%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
1.60%
173.85
-5.52%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
-0.06%
278.0611
-17.51%
