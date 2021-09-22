Log in
Global markets live: Airbus, Fedex, Google, McDonald's, Roche...

09/22/2021 | 11:50am EDT
Every morning, the Marketscreener team compiles and summarizes the most important news related to listed companies around the world.

 

 

  • Airbus says it has commercial contacts for its new A350 cargo plane.
  • There's bickering between Alstom and Stadler Rail over a major Austrian rail contract.
  • China Evergrande Group reassures investors a little by announcing the payment of a coupon in due time on a domestic bond.
  • Fedex 's quarterly earnings and guidance disappoint, due to rising labor costs.
  • Adobe Entain 's receives a cash and stock offer for DraftKings, valuing the company at £2,800 a share.
  • Barry Callebaut strengthens its senior management team.
  • Google will buy an office building in New York for $2.1bn as part of its push for a hybrid working model.
  • U.S. authorities question Zoom Video Communications' takeover of Five9 because of its ties to China.
  • Walt Disney shares are suffering after CEO Bob Chapek said the company's streaming service was facing headwinds in the current quarter.
  • McDonald 's will replace some of its Happy Meals toys with plant-based materials starting in January in the U.S.
  • SoftBank is investing in Vestiaire Collective.
  • The IPO of FreshWorks, a Salesforce competitor, values the company at $10 billion.
  • Roche launched three new lines of respiratory tests based on its Cobas system in Europe.
  • Novartis files an Entresto patent infringement lawsuit against seven Indian pharmaceutical companies.
  • U.S. antitrust authorities will challenge the alliance between JetBlue and American Airlines.
  • Zee Entertainment to merge with Sony India.

