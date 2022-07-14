Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News: Latest News
Latest News 

Global markets live: Airbus, JPMorgan, Netflix, Bayer, American Airlines...

07/14/2022 | 11:56am EDT
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies around the world. Here is a short recap for your convenience (The list is updated during the day):

 

 

 

  • TotalEnergies and Deutsche ReGas are in talks for an LNG import agreement in Germany.
  • Airbus is in talks to sell about 12 additional A220 airliners to Delta Air Lines.
  • JPMorgan’s profit fell in Q2, hit by higher provisions to cover potential losses, amid quantitative tightening. 
  • Morgan Stanley also posted a drop in quarterly profits.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing reports a 76.3% increase in second quarter net income.
  • Netflix selects Microsoft to manage advertising on its platform.
  • Hugo Boss raises its annual earnings guidance.
  • Kone Oyj cuts its outlook for 2022.
  • Ericsson reports operating profit of SEK 7.3 billion in the second quarter.
  • The Swatch Group reports an 18.5% increase in net profit to 320 million Swiss francs.
  • Partners Group buys 19 logistics assets in Finland.
  • Panasonic wants to invest $4 billion in a battery factory in the US.
  • Bayer sells its testosterone treatment Nebido to the pharmaceutical company Gruenenthal.
  • Deutsche Telekom is to sell 51% stake in its antenna subsidiary to Brookfield and DigitalBridge.
  • American Airlines receives approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation to serve Cuban airports.
  • Umicore plans to build an active cathode battery materials plant in Canada.
  • Intel said Thursday that it has begun notifying customers that it plans to raise prices on most of its products because of rising costs.
  • Twitter said it was not planning any company-wide layoffs but would likely continue to restructure its operations.
  • Conocophillips announced that it will take a 30% stake in Sempra Energy's liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Port Arthur, Texas, as the U.S. oil and gas producer expands its LNG business to meet strong demand.
  • Occidental Petroleum - Berkshire Hathaway, led by Warren Buffett, said it bought an additional 4.3 million shares of the oil company this week, raising its stake to 19.2%.
  • Amazon - The online shopping giant offered to refrain from using seller data for its own retail operations and made other concessions in a bid to close an antitrust investigation, EU regulators said.
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals - The pharmaceutical company announced that the Phase III trial of Dupixent (Dupilumab) showed positive results in children aged 1 to 11 with eosinophilic esophagitis.
  • Alphabet- The Italian competition authority (AGCM) said Thursday it had opened an investigation targeting Google for alleged abuse of a dominant position in data portability, a charge the group denied.

Main earnings reports of the day: Taiwan Semiconductor, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Barrick Gold Corporation ... All the agenda here.


© MarketScreener.com 2022
HOT NEWS