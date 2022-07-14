Global markets live: Airbus, JPMorgan, Netflix, Bayer, American Airlines...

Panasonic wants to invest $4 billion in a battery factory in the US.
Bayer sells its testosterone treatment Nebido to the pharmaceutical company Gruenenthal.
Deutsche Telekom is to sell 51% stake in its antenna subsidiary to Brookfield and DigitalBridge.
American Airlines receives approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation to serve Cuban airports.
Umicore plans to build an active cathode battery materials plant in Canada.
Intel said Thursday that it has begun notifying customers that it plans to raise prices on most of its products because of rising costs.
Twitter said it was not planning any company-wide layoffs but would likely continue to restructure its operations.
Conocophillips announced that it will take a 30% stake in Sempra Energy's liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Port Arthur, Texas, as the U.S. oil and gas producer expands its LNG business to meet strong demand.
Occidental Petroleum - Berkshire Hathaway, led by Warren Buffett, said it bought an additional 4.3 million shares of the oil company this week, raising its stake to 19.2%.
Amazon - The online shopping giant offered to refrain from using seller data for its own retail operations and made other concessions in a bid to close an antitrust investigation, EU regulators said.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals - The pharmaceutical company announced that the Phase III trial of Dupixent (Dupilumab) showed positive results in children aged 1 to 11 with eosinophilic esophagitis.
Alphabet- The Italian competition authority (AGCM) said Thursday it had opened an investigation targeting Google for alleged abuse of a dominant position in data portability, a charge the group denied.