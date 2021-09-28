Log in
Global markets live: Airbus, Merck, Geely, Toyota, Activision Blizzard...

09/28/2021 | 11:08am EDT
Every day, the Marketscreener team compiles and summarizes the most important news related to listed companies around the world.

 

 

 

  • Airbus is discussing with Chinese authorities the certification of the A220.
  • Sanofi announces positive interim phase I/II results for its first mRNA-based vaccine candidate, but will not advance it to phase III due to timing issues.
  • Merck & Co is to buy Acceleron Pharma for $11 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.
  • Ford and SK Innovation are investing $11.4 billion in four battery and electric vehicle plants in the US.
  • Google is challenging a €4.3 billion fine in the EU courts.
  • Glencore resumes talks to sell Australian copper mine, AFR reports.
  • Geely begins mass production of commercial satellites.
  • Novozymes plans to double revenue by 2030 through a new organic growth strategy.
  • Vista offers to buy Blue Prism at GBp 1125 a share.
  • A.P. Møller - Maersk has sold its Maersk Container Industry reefer business to China International Marine Containers for $987m.
  • Endeavor bought OpenBet from Scientific Games for $1.2 billion.
  • Toyota to complete a 5-for-1 stock split.
  • Activision Blizzard creates a fund for victims of harassment.
  • Hedge fund Starboard owns over 8% of Huntsman.
  • ABB collaborates with Chinese hydrogen producer Peric.
  • 39 Vale miners are trapped in a mine in Ontario.
  • Xiaomi hires third-party expert to assess Lithuania's censorship claims.

© MarketScreener.com 2021
