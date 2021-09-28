Global markets live: Airbus, Merck, Geely, Toyota, Activision Blizzard...

Log in
Every day, the Marketscreener team compiles and summarizes the most important news related to listed companies around the world.
Airbus
is discussing with Chinese authorities the certification of the A220.
Sanofi
announces positive interim phase I/II results for its first mRNA-based vaccine candidate, but will not advance it to phase III due to timing issues.
Merck & Co
is to buy
Acceleron Pharma
for $11 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Ford
and
SK Innovation
are investing $11.4 billion in four battery and electric vehicle plants in the US.
Google
is challenging a €4.3 billion fine in the EU courts.
Glencore
resumes talks to sell Australian copper mine, AFR reports.
Geely
begins mass production of commercial satellites.
Novozymes
plans to double revenue by 2030 through a new organic growth strategy.
Vista offers to buy
Blue Prism
at GBp 1125 a share.
A.P. Møller - Maersk
has sold its Maersk Container Industry reefer business to China International Marine Containers for $987m.
Endeavor
bought OpenBet from
Scientific Games
for $1.2 billion.
Toyota
to complete a 5-for-1 stock split.
Activision Blizzard
creates a fund for victims of harassment.
Hedge fund Starboard owns over 8% of
Huntsman
.
ABB
collaborates with Chinese hydrogen producer Peric.
39
Vale
miners are trapped in a mine in Ontario.
Xiaomi
hires third-party expert to assess Lithuania's censorship claims.
© MarketScreener.com 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S
-2.26%
18475
38.32%
ABBOTT LABORATORIES
-1.70%
118.52
10.13%
ACCELERON PHARMA INC.
2.25%
182.445
39.81%
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.
0.93%
75.57
-19.14%
AIRBUS SE
-3.14%
113.56
30.59%
ALPHABET INC.
-3.63%
2714.7
60.98%
BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC
-3.53%
1147
-30.87%
COMCAST CORPORATION
-1.23%
55.245
7.42%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX
-0.73%
509.54
-2.85%
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
3.08%
27.98
0.00%
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC.
3.91%
382.97
12.11%
FERGUSON PLC
-2.38%
10300
18.36%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY
1.87%
14.409
61.09%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
2.28%
22.45
-15.28%
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION
7.07%
30.04
7.04%
IHS MARKIT LTD.
-5.18%
116.39
36.55%
MERCK & CO., INC.
-0.56%
73.0799
-10.32%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
-2.37%
73.3461
0.00%
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS
-0.37%
10.78
49.17%
PFIZER, INC.
-1.81%
42.78
19.37%
S&P 500
-1.40%
4364.54
18.62%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX
-0.68%
164.36
-4.12%
S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2
-0.52%
658.3448
20.66%
SANOFI
-0.38%
81.9
4.35%
SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION
1.86%
83.71
99.93%
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD.
3.78%
261000
37.37%
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.
9.17%
123.06
18.01%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
0.00%
9670
18.07%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
0.53%
2077
30.51%
VALNEVA SE
-0.46%
12.92
67.35%
XIAOMI CORPORATION
0.69%
21.9
-34.04%
