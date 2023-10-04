- Airbus receives an order for 60 A321neo aircraft from United Airlines, which also ordered 50 B787s from Boeing.
- Boeing plans to increase production of its 737 to a record level of at least 57 units per month by July 2025.
- Tesco raises its profit forecasts.
- Novartis completes Sandoz spin-off.
- Intel to spin off its programmable chip unit in preparation for IPO in 2024.
- Amazon and Microsoft are expected to be investigated in the UK over suspicions of dominance in the cloud computing market.
- Netflix plans to raise prices after the end of the Hollywood actors' strike.
- AstraZeneca has agreed to settle litigation relating to its Nexium and Prilosec heart burn drugs for $425 million in the US, without admitting fault.
- BP Plc plans to sell its stake in a US oil and gas pipeline for $1 billion.
- Small developer China SCE Group is considering restructuring its debt after defaulting on an offshore loan.
- Molson Coors will spend $2 billion on share buybacks over the next five years.
- Newgame holds a 27.13% stake in GAM Holding following the offer.
- Superdry sells its intellectual property assets in South Asia to India's Reliance for $48 million.
- Adecco will collaborate in artificial intelligence with Microsoft.
- MicroStrategy launches generative AI tool.
- A U.S. federal judge has ruled that Walt Disney should face consumer lawsuits accusing the media giant of anti-competitive business practices.
- Meta Platforms plans to offer its European users a $14-a-month subscription to access Instagram and Facebook without advertising.
- US President Joe Biden's administration's proposal to raise fuel economy standards until 2032 would cost General Motors $6.5 billion in fines and Stellantis $3 billion, according to a letter from the American Automotive Policy Council read by Reuters.
- HP Inc lost 1% before the opening, Berkshire Hathaway having sold around 5.1 million of its shares between September 28 and October 2.
- Private equity firm Carlyle plans to stop investing in US consumer, media and retail companies, in order to focus on other sectors such as technology and financial services.
- Eli Lilly will acquire Point Biopharma Global in a cash transaction valuing the target at $1.4 billion.
- Delta Air Lines said Monday it had been informed by one of its service providers that a "small number" of engines contained parts that did not meet documentation requirements.
- Visa launched a $100 million venture capital fund to invest in generative artificial intelligence start-ups.
- ComputerShare said it had reached a definitive agreement to sell its US mortgage business to Rithm Capital for $720 million.
Global markets live: Airbus, Tesco, Amazon, Netflix, BP...
Everyday, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies across the world. Here's a short recap for your convenience: