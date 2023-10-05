- Belgium investigates an Alibaba hub in Liege over espionage fears, according to the Financial Times.
- Google launches Pixel 8 and a smartwatch with a new artificial intelligence function.
- Moody's upgrades Compass' credit rating from A3 to A2 and revises the outlook from positive to stable.
- Getinge completes the acquisition of High Purity New England for SEK 1.3 bn.
- Doosan Robotics, Korea's largest IPO 2023, soars 150% on debut.
- ABB and Altilium sign memorandum of understanding for battery recycling projects.
- BlackBerry plans to float its Internet of Things division.
- Duke Energy finalizes the sale of its commercial distributed generation portfolio to ArcLight.
- TotalEnergies sells Canadian oil sands assets to ConocoPhillips and Suncor for $4.1 billion.
- Amazon announced hat it was challenging the findings of the UK media regulator, which has asked the competition authority to investigate the cloud computing market in the UK, believing that the online retail giant and Microsoft are in a dominant position.
- Apple has begun talks with DuckDuckGo to replace Google as the default search engine in private browsing mode on its Safari web browser, Bloomberg reported.
- In Germany, Google has agreed to change its practices regarding user data to end an investigation, the German Cartel Office said on Thursday.
- Exxon Mobil announced on Wednesday that it expects third-quarter operating income of between $8.3 and $11.4 billion, thanks to strong rises in oil, gas and fuel prices. The forecast profit is, however, lower than last year's for the same period.
- Rivian Automotive - The electric vehicle manufacturer announced on Wednesday its intention to sell $1.5 billion worth of green convertible bonds, which should have a dilutive effect.
- BlackBerry announced on Wednesday its intention to spin off its "Internet of Things" (IoT) and "cybersecurity" activities as part of an initial public offering (IPO) that could take place during the group's next fiscal year.
- Clorox lost 4.6% in pre-market trading, as the household products manufacturer announced on Wednesday evening that it anticipated a 23% to 28% drop in sales in the current quarter compared with the previous one, due to a recent cyberattack.
