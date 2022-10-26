Global markets live: Alphabet, BASF, Mattel, Microsoft, Intel...

Corporate results:
- Alphabet: The stock tumbled after disappointing results.
- ASM International: The group exceeded its revenue forecasts for the third quarter but is cautious about the impact of sanctions on China.
- Barclays: Earnings are up slightly in Q3 on higher fixed income.
- BASF: Q3 revenue plunged 28% due to Nord Stream 1 impairments.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb: Q3 results came in below expectations.
- Deutsche Bank: The bank more than quintupled its quarterly profit.
- Heineken: Q3 revenue jumps on strong post-covid rebound in Asia-Pacific.
- Iberdrola: Nine-month net profit is up 29%.
- Mattel: The stock lost 5.5% in after-hours trading after a disappointing earnings report.
- Mercedes: The group raised the sales growth outlook for its automotive division to 13-15%.
- Microsoft: The stock lost 7% after disappointing results.
- Puma: The German company confirmed its operating profit forecast for the full year after the third quarter results.
- Reckitt: Q3 sales up 14%.
- SK Hynix: The Korean company slashed investments after disappointing results.
- Standard Chartered: Q3 pretax profit comes in at $1.42 billion, above expectations.
- Texas Instruments: The stock lost 5% in after-hours trading after a disappointing outlook.
- Uniper: Nine-month adjusted EBIT loss reached €4.8bn.
- WPP: The advertising group announced a 3.8% increase in adjusted revenues for the third quarter.
- Boeing lost 4% in premarket trading after announcing a $2.8 billion charge for its troubled defense business.
- Visa reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as U.S. consumers took advantage of the stronger dollar to spend more abroad.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb on Tuesday reported third-quarter revenue down year over year as generic competition weighed on sales of its cancer drug Revlimid in the U.S.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Tuesday as it raised prices.
- Kraft Heinz third-quarter sales came in above analysts' expectations thanks to price increases on its products. The stock was up 3% in pre-market trading.
- Hilton - The hotel group raised its annual profit target after third-quarter results beat expectations.
- Spotify saw its third-quarter profit margin cut by weak advertising growth, fueling concerns about the effect of the global economic slowdown on online advertising.
- The Chemours Co reported better-than-expected quarterly results as higher prices for its industrial and specialty chemicals helped the company offset rising costs.
- Bunge - The commodity broker raised its annual earnings forecast on the back of a strong performance in its refined and specialty oils business.
- Harley-Davidson reported a 60% increase in quarterly profit as higher shipments and selling prices helped the motorcycle maker keep up with inflation. The stock was up 2.5% in premarket trading.
- CME - The stock market operator reported a 25% increase in quarterly profit thanks to higher trading volumes.
In other news:
- Mobileye - Intel's autonomous driving division raised $861 million in its initial public offering and set the benchmark price at $21, valuing it at $16.7 billion. Its first listing is expected this Wednesday.
- The DAX will lose its main representative, Linde, which will focus on its US listing.
- Brussels gives conditional green light to Philip Morris' takeover of Swedish Match.
- Rio Tinto reiterates its $3.3 billion offer for Turquoise Hill.
- Musk is expected to close the deal on Twitter by Friday according to Bloomberg News.
- Shell will explore carbon transport and storage in Brunei and Singapore.
- Telefonica and Liberty Global are reportedly considering selling parts of their UK tower business.
- The Della Valle family fails to meet its 90% target for Tod's.
- Inditex (Zara) will sell its stores in Russia.
- The Gap will pull Yeezy Gap products from stores.
- Medtronic will spin off two businesses as part of its restructuring.
Today's main earnings reports: Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Thermo Fisher, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Boeing, Daimler, Iberdrola, Heineken, Reckitt, Dassault Systèmes, Banco Santander, BASF ... All the agenda is here.