Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Global markets live: Alphabet, BASF, Mattel, Microsoft, Intel...

10/26/2022 | 11:44am EDT
Everyday, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies around the world. Here is a short recap for your convenience:

 

 

 

Corporate results:

  • Alphabet: The stock tumbled after disappointing results.
  • ASM International: The group exceeded its revenue forecasts for the third quarter but is cautious about the impact of sanctions on China.
  • Barclays: Earnings are up slightly in Q3 on higher fixed income.
  • BASF: Q3 revenue plunged 28% due to Nord Stream 1 impairments.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb: Q3 results came in below expectations.
  • Deutsche Bank: The bank more than quintupled its quarterly profit.
  • Heineken: Q3 revenue jumps on strong post-covid rebound in Asia-Pacific.
  • Iberdrola: Nine-month net profit is up 29%.
  • Mattel: The stock lost 5.5% in after-hours trading after a disappointing earnings report.
  • Mercedes: The group raised the sales growth outlook for its automotive division to 13-15%.
  • Microsoft: The stock lost 7% after disappointing results.
  • Puma: The German company confirmed its operating profit forecast for the full year after the third quarter results.
  • Reckitt: Q3 sales up 14%.
  • SK Hynix: The Korean company slashed investments after disappointing results.
  • Standard Chartered: Q3 pretax profit comes in at $1.42 billion, above expectations.
  • Texas Instruments: The stock lost 5% in after-hours trading after a disappointing outlook.
  • Uniper: Nine-month adjusted EBIT loss reached €4.8bn.
  • WPP: The advertising group announced a 3.8% increase in adjusted revenues for the third quarter.
  • Boeing lost 4% in premarket trading after announcing a $2.8 billion charge for its troubled defense business.
  • Visa reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as U.S. consumers took advantage of the stronger dollar to spend more abroad.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb on Tuesday reported third-quarter revenue down year over year as generic competition weighed on sales of its cancer drug Revlimid in the U.S.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Tuesday as it raised prices.
  • Kraft Heinz third-quarter sales came in above analysts' expectations thanks to price increases on its products. The stock was up 3% in pre-market trading.
  • Hilton - The hotel group raised its annual profit target after third-quarter results beat expectations.
  • Spotify saw its third-quarter profit margin cut by weak advertising growth, fueling concerns about the effect of the global economic slowdown on online advertising.
  • The Chemours Co reported better-than-expected quarterly results as higher prices for its industrial and specialty chemicals helped the company offset rising costs.
  • Bunge - The commodity broker raised its annual earnings forecast on the back of a strong performance in its refined and specialty oils business.
  • Harley-Davidson reported a 60% increase in quarterly profit as higher shipments and selling prices helped the motorcycle maker keep up with inflation. The stock was up 2.5% in premarket trading.
  • CME - The stock market operator reported a 25% increase in quarterly profit thanks to higher trading volumes.

 

In other news:

  • Mobileye - Intel's autonomous driving division raised $861 million in its initial public offering and set the benchmark price at $21, valuing it at $16.7 billion. Its first listing is expected this Wednesday.
  • The DAX will lose its main representative, Linde, which will focus on its US listing.
  • Brussels gives conditional green light to Philip Morris' takeover of Swedish Match.
  • Rio Tinto reiterates its $3.3 billion offer for Turquoise Hill.
  • Musk is expected to close the deal on Twitter by Friday according to Bloomberg News.
  • Shell will explore carbon transport and storage in Brunei and Singapore.
  • Telefonica and Liberty Global are reportedly considering selling parts of their UK tower business.
  • The Della Valle family fails to meet its 90% target for Tod's.
  • Inditex (Zara) will sell its stores in Russia.
  • The Gap will pull Yeezy Gap products from stores.
  • Medtronic will spin off two businesses as part of its restructuring.

Today's main earnings reports: Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Thermo Fisher, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Boeing, Daimler, Iberdrola, Heineken, Reckitt, Dassault Systèmes, Banco Santander, BASF ... All the agenda is here


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -6.13% 98.09 Delayed Quote.-27.87%
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. -7.77% 256.55 Real-time Quote.-28.44%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. -3.27% 2.649 Delayed Quote.-6.87%
BARCLAYS PLC -0.27% 149.82 Delayed Quote.-19.67%
BASF SE -0.97% 45.5 Delayed Quote.-25.63%
BOEING -1.93% 143.955 Delayed Quote.-29.44%
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY 2.55% 74.57 Delayed Quote.17.07%
BUNGE LIMITED 6.37% 97.62 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. -2.23% 1549.88 Delayed Quote.-9.39%
CME GROUP INC. -2.14% 172.34 Delayed Quote.-23.05%
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG 0.17% 26.365 Delayed Quote.-18.49%
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE -2.75% 35.665 Real-time Quote.-29.89%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 1.20% 9.377 Delayed Quote.-15.90%
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC. 13.04% 41.9201 Delayed Quote.-1.51%
HEINEKEN N.V. -5.40% 83.42 Real-time Quote.-10.80%
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. 1.32% 132.36 Delayed Quote.-16.25%
IBERDROLA, S.A. 2.77% 10.135 Delayed Quote.-5.26%
INTEL CORPORATION 1.13% 27.72 Delayed Quote.-47.22%
KRAFT HEINZ 0.04% 37.145 Delayed Quote.3.23%
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC 0.47% 16.98 Delayed Quote.-39.11%
LINDE 0.00%End-of-day quote.1.52%
MATTEL, INC. 0.38% 19.82 Delayed Quote.-8.30%
MEDTRONIC PLC 2.45% 86.53 Delayed Quote.-18.92%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 1.10% 58.94 Delayed Quote.-13.74%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -1.80% 135.0499 Delayed Quote.-59.12%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -5.20% 237.59 Delayed Quote.-26.48%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC. 1.37% 89.76 Delayed Quote.-6.84%
PUMA SE 0.41% 47.01 Delayed Quote.-56.45%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC -4.09% 5722 Delayed Quote.-5.93%
RIO TINTO PLC 2.74% 4843 Delayed Quote.-3.64%
SHELL PLC 0.44% 2299.5 Delayed Quote.41.10%
SK HYNIX INC. 0.43% 93900 End-of-day quote.-28.32%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. -9.18% 88.08 Delayed Quote.-58.53%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC -5.12% 526 Delayed Quote.23.64%
TELEFÓNICA, S.A. 1.94% 3.314 Delayed Quote.-15.60%
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS -0.90% 160.73 Delayed Quote.-13.96%
THE CHEMOURS COMPANY 0.83% 29.31 Delayed Quote.-13.44%
THE GAP, INC. 2.61% 11 Delayed Quote.-40.17%
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC 0.51% 516.82 Delayed Quote.-22.87%
TOD'S S.P.A. -19.44% 31.9 Delayed Quote.-19.64%
TWITTER, INC. 0.22% 52.885 Delayed Quote.22.12%
UNIPER SE -8.62% 3.16 Delayed Quote.-91.73%
VISA, INC. 6.01% 205.91 Delayed Quote.-10.30%
WPP PLC -0.99% 762 Delayed Quote.-31.26%
ZARAGOZA PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%