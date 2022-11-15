Advanced search
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Global markets live: Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, Infineon, Home Deport Walmart...

11/15/2022 | 11:36am EST
Everyday, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies across the world. Here is a short recap for your convenience:

 

 

 

  • Amazon is reportedly preparing to lay off several thousand administrative employees.
  • Berkshire Hathaway is investing $4.1 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC).
  • Infineon wants to build a new €5 billion factory in Germany.
  • Sea Limited has laid off 10% of its staff in the last six months, according to The Information.
  • Intesa Sanpaolo is selling its 5.1% stake in Nexi for €654 million.
  • Imperial Brands profit falls due to Russia exit costs, higher taxes and finance costs.
  • BAE Systems won a $5 billion contract to build five additional warships for the Royal Navy.
  • Credit Suisse begins to reduce its global workforce by cutting jobs in Asia. The bank also sold part of its securitized products business to Apollo.
  • Chinese developer Country Garden takes advantage of its soaring stock price to launch a capital increase in Hong Kong.
  • Medacta settles its patent dispute with Conformis.
  • The Home Depot - The world's number one home improvement retailer on Tuesday reported better-than-expected same-store sales growth in the third quarter of its fiscal year, at 4.3% versus the 3.1% expected by the Refinitiv IBES consensus.
  • Walmart is expected to release its quarterly results before the opening of the U.S. markets.
  • Several Chinese stocks listed on the U.S. markets rose in pre-market trading as comments on the meeting between the U.S. and Chinese presidents on the sidelines of the G20 summit were dominated by renewed optimism about the relationship between the two countries.
  • Apollo Global Management - The private equity group completed the purchase of a significant portion of Credit Suisse's securitized products business for an undisclosed amount.
  • Tencent Music Entertainment reported better-than-expected quarterly results on Tuesday, thanks to growth in the number of paying subscribers and advertising revenue, even though its revenue fell by nearly 6%.

Today's main earnings reports: Walmart, The Home Depot, Infineon, Vodafone, Alcon, Sea Limited, Imperial Brands, Acciona, Azelis, Ambu, SimCorp, Varta... All the agenda is here


