- Apple signs new long-term agreement with Arm for chip technology.
- Meanwhile, China has banned state officials from using Apple iPhones and other foreign smartphones at work, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Wednesday, citing sources close to the matter.
- Google (Alphabet) reaches an agreement in principle in a lawsuit concerning the Play Store in the United States.
- Tencent unveils artificial intelligence chatbot on Thursday.
- Volkswagen's Portuguese plant to cease operations due to component shortage.
- UBS questions the sale of part of Credit Suisse to Apollo Capital.
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agrees to consider a new drug application for Roche's crovalimab.
- Idorsia acquires the rights to its hypertension drug from Janssen Biotech.
- Holcim opens an innovation center in France. Stellantis joins forces with Aramco in low-carbon synthetic fuels.
- Vale to start building plants in the Middle East in 2024.
- Siemens invests $30 million in training electric vehicle charger technicians in the United States.
- Saudi group STC buys a 9.9% stake in Telefónica.
- Generali issues €500 million green bonds maturing in 2033.
- Banco di Desio places bonds for 400 million euros.
- Swiss Life continues to grow in the first half of 2023 and launches a share buyback program.
- B&M European Value Retail to buy 51 stores from bankrupt Wilko.
- Roku gained 8.6% in pre-market trading, as the video streaming company said on Wednesday that it would reduce its workforce by around 10% and limit new hiring.
- Amazon - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission may launch a lawsuit later this month against Amazon.com for failing to offer concessions to settle complaints about anti-competitive practices, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
- General Mills - Cheerios cereal maker advances 1.4% in pre-market trading after reaffirming its financial targets for 2024.
- Chevron- The oil group and a union alliance will hold a final round of negotiations on Wednesday before a planned strike at two major liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Australia due to a dispute over wages and working conditions.
- Verizon - Verizon Business Network Services, a division of the U.S. telecommunications giant, has agreed to pay $4.1 million to address allegations that it failed to meet required cybersecurity standards, the Justice Department said Tuesday.
- Coinbase- The crypto-currency exchange platform will launch a digital asset lending platform aimed at large institutional investors, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday. According to a regulatory filing, Coinbase has raised $57 million for its new platform.
- Tellurian gained 4.4% in pre-market trading after the oil and gas company signed a supply agreement with Baker Hughes for its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project in the USA.
- Gitlab was up 6.2% in pre-market trading, as the software coding platform posted a surprise profit for the second quarter.
