Global markets live: Apple, Alphabet, Starbucks, Moderna, Raytheon Technologies...
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies around the globe. Here is a short recap for your convenience (The list is updated during the day):
Stellantis will spend €923 million to buy back the shares issued to General Motors in the Opel takeover and will give the American company €130 million and Faurecia shares.
Inditex published sales up sharply, but slowdown looms.
Apple plans to use Taiwan Semiconductor's latest chip technology in iPhones and Macs.
The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund eyeing a stake in Porsche in IPO.
Fosun International's stock fell after reports that Chinese regulators have asked the country's major banks to assess their exposure to the conglomerate that owns Club Med. The company says the reports are nonsense.
Redrow points out that demand is moderating in the UK housing market.
South Korea fines Google and Meta Platforms for violating privacy law.
Honda is reportedly considering listing its electric motorcycle division, according to the WSJ.
AB Volvo is launching mass production of heavy-duty electric trucks.
Lalique takes over Zurich-based silk label Fabric Frontline.
Ferrari is courting the super-rich with a $390,000 gas-powered SUV, but don't call it an SUV.
Alphabet - The European Court of Justice has dealt the owner of Google another setback by refusing to cancel the fine imposed by the Commission for abuse of a dominant position, reducing it by 5% to 4.125 billion euros.
Starbucks expects to grow its like-for-like sales by 7% to 9% a year over the next three years and could distribute about $20 billion to its shareholders over the same period, the group said Tuesday at an investor presentation day.
Moderna has held discussions with Chinese authorities about possible shipments of its COVID-19 vaccine to China but no decision has been made at this stage, CEO Stephane Bancel said Wednesday.
Johnson & Johnson gained about 1% in premarket trading after announcing a share buyback plan that could amount to $5 billion.
Citigroup plans to complete the spin-off of its Mexican retail banking business next year, either through a sale or an IPO, its chief financial officer said Tuesday.
Raytheon Technologies - The defense group lowered its annual free cash flow forecast to about $4 billion from $6 billion to take into account rising costs and supply chain strains.
Bed Bath & Beyond gains 1.6% in pre-market trading after Reuters reports that interim CEO Sue Gove may hold the job for at least a year.