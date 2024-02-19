- EU fines Apple 500 MEUR in music streaming case.
- Nintendo falls 8.5% in trading after rumors of a delayed Switch 2 release.
- AI star Super Micro Computer plunges 20% after touching the symbolic 1000 USD a share mark.
- Carl Icahn wins two seats on JetBlue's board.
- Currys rejects Elliott's £700 million takeover bid.
- Petrus Advisors, a Temenos shareholder, calls for the dismissal of the interim CEO.
- Rheinmetall plans to produce ammunition directly in Ukraine.
- OpenAI, in which Microsoft is a shareholder, is valued at $80 billion in a new fundraising round, according to the NYT.
- The US plans to grant Intel more than $10 billion in subsidies, according to Bloomberg.
- Xpeng will hire 4,000 people and invest in artificial intelligence.
- ABB allegedly misled German investigators in the corruption case concerning the construction of the Kusile power plant in South Africa, according to Welt am Sonntag.
- JPMorgan must pay a fine of around $350 million for shortcomings in transaction reporting.
- Polymetal sells its Russian assets for $3.7 bn.
- Anglo American Platinum will cut 4,300 jobs as part of restructuring.
- The Zurich Commercial Court consolidated into a single file the thirty or so investor complaints relating to last year's forced merger between UBS and Credit Suisse.
- DR. Reddy's is in the running to acquire Novartis ' stake in Novartis India.
- Lufthansa calls a strike at major German airports on Tuesday.
- Volkswagen announces the second phase of a $1 billion investment in Mexico.
- Softbank plans to set up a $100 billion AI fund in partnership.