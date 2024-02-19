  • EU fines Apple 500 MEUR in music streaming case.
  • Nintendo falls 8.5% in trading after rumors of a delayed Switch 2 release.
  • AI star Super Micro Computer plunges 20% after touching the symbolic 1000 USD a share mark.
  • Carl Icahn wins two seats on JetBlue's board.
  • Currys rejects Elliott's £700 million takeover bid.
  • Petrus Advisors, a Temenos shareholder, calls for the dismissal of the interim CEO.
  • Rheinmetall plans to produce ammunition directly in Ukraine.
  • OpenAI, in which Microsoft is a shareholder, is valued at $80 billion in a new fundraising round, according to the NYT.
  • The US plans to grant Intel more than $10 billion in subsidies, according to Bloomberg.
  • Xpeng will hire 4,000 people and invest in artificial intelligence.
  • ABB allegedly misled German investigators in the corruption case concerning the construction of the Kusile power plant in South Africa, according to Welt am Sonntag.
  • JPMorgan must pay a fine of around $350 million for shortcomings in transaction reporting.
  • Polymetal sells its Russian assets for $3.7 bn.
  • Anglo American Platinum will cut 4,300 jobs as part of restructuring.
  • The Zurich Commercial Court consolidated into a single file the thirty or so investor complaints relating to last year's forced merger between UBS and Credit Suisse.
  • DR. Reddy's is in the running to acquire Novartis ' stake in Novartis India.
  • Lufthansa calls a strike at major German airports on Tuesday.
  • Volkswagen announces the second phase of a $1 billion investment in Mexico.
  • Softbank plans to set up a $100 billion AI fund in partnership.

 