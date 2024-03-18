  • Apple is reportedly negotiating with Google Gemini to equip the iPhone with AI functionality, according to Bloomberg.
  • Nvidia will again be in the spotlight with a highly anticipated annual conference, which kicks off today with a keynote address by the company's CEO Jensen Huang.
  • UBS is looking for acquisition opportunities in the US, says chairman.
  • British American Tobacco's CEO dismisses the idea of transferring its listing from London to New York, reported the Financial Times.
  • Meta is targeted by an investigation into fraudulent drug sales, WSJ reported.
  • Pfizer to place 630 million Haleon shares.
  • Logitech announces the departure of its CFO.
  • Ageas is to approach Fosun this week, in a bid to recover the Chinese company's 10% stake in Direct Line Insurance. Last week, BNP Paribas was rumored to be interested in Fosun's stake.
  • Advent is closing in on a deal to buy Canadian payment processor Nuvei, according to Reuters.
  • Chinese drone manufacturer EHang begins selling flying cabs on Taobao.
  • Aviva completed the sale of its 25.9% stake in Singapore Life Holdings for a total of £937 million.
  • Tesla raises the price of its Model Y in certain European markets.
  • The US-listed stock of Chinese carmaker Xpeng rises 7.1% in pre-market trading after the group announced plans to launch a cheaper brand, amid a price war in the electric vehicle sector.
  • United Airlines' Chief Executive Officer announced on Monday that he was reviewing recent safety incidents involving the airline in order to update safety training and procedures for its employees.