- Internal AI data from OpenAI (backed by Microsoft) was stolen in a breach in 2023, reports the NYT.
- Apple removes 25 VPN apps from its App Store in Russia.
- An Australian court rules that PayPal used an abusive clause in its contracts with small businesses.
- Samsung forecasts a strong increase in Q2 operating profit.
- Geely Automobile, BYD Company, Saic Motor: European tariffs on Chinese electric cars take effect.
- Shell will write down its Singapore and Rotterdam plants by up to $2 billion.
- Canada approves Glencore' s acquisition of Teck Resources' coal assets.
- Varta plans to invest Porsche in its battery unit.
- Roche 's pre-filled syringe for eye drug Vabysmo gets green light from US FDA.
- Aixtron lowers its annual forecast.
- Terna signs €200 million ESG credit facility.
- Advanced Medical Solutions completes the acquisition of Peters Surgical.
- Anglo American extends wages for Grosvenor mine workers.
- Emmi signs put option agreement to acquire French pastry manufacturer Mademoiselle Desserts.
- Tesla- Several state-owned enterprises in Shanghai, China's financial center, have recently purchased Model Y vehicles from Tesla, according to a statement issued by local authorities on Friday. This is the first time that Tesla vehicles have been eligible for public purchase in China.
- Macy's climbs 2.6% in premarket trading, as Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management raise their offer to buy the department store chain to around $6.9 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.
- KKR and Francisco Partners are in the running to acquire Infrastructure, a US education software provider with a market capitalization of $3.4 billion, Reuters reports.
- Niu technologies jumped 5.5% in premarket trading, as the electric scooter specialist reported 256,162 sales in the second quarter, compared with 211,996 units a year ago.
