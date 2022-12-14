Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.
Global markets live: Apple, Tesla, Delta Air Lines, Carlyle...
Tesla's stock was down nearly 1 percent to $159.28 in pre-market trading after Goldman Sachs lowered its price target to $235 from $305 because of a change in the stock's valuation methodology.
Delta Air Lines said Wednesday it expects adjusted earnings to nearly double next year to $5-6 per share (from $3.07-$3.12 expected this year) on "strong" travel demand and lower operating costs, excluding fuel.
The Carlyle Group - The private equity group is having trouble raising the $22 billion it is targeting for its largest fund, the Financial Times reports.
Pfizer - The U.S. federal government will pay the pharmaceutical company nearly $2 billion to buy 3.7 billion more doses of Paxlovid, its COVID-19 treatment.
Several of the banks that lent a total of $13 billion to Elon Musk to finance the Twitter buyout are preparing to partially write down those claims in their fourth-quarter accounts, Reuters reports.