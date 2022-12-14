Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     

Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Global markets live: Apple, Tesla, Delta Air Lines, Carlyle...

12/14/2022 | 12:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Everyday, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies. Here is a short recap for your convenience:

 

 

 

  • Danske Bank pleads guilty to fraud and agrees to let $2 billion be seized to end U.S. lawsuits.
  • Apple will allow developers to sell their apps to iPhone users without going through the company's App Store, according to Bloomberg.
  • Stadler Rail signs a €2.3 billion contract to deliver 537 sleeper and couchette cars to Kazakhstan.
  • EQT to buy German thermal insulation developer Va-Q-tec at EUR 26 per share.
  • Inditex posts €4.18 billion in nine-month Ebit.
  • Holcim sells its Russian operations.
  • BKW sells shares in wind farms to two pension funds.
  • TUI has signed an agreement to repay state aid under the German economic stabilization fund.
  • Leonardo will prepay a €500m term loan.
  • Colruyt sees its half-year operating profit fall by almost 40%.
  • Merck, Thermo Fisher, Gilead and General Electric release dividends.
  • Tesla's stock was down nearly 1 percent to $159.28 in pre-market trading after Goldman Sachs lowered its price target to $235 from $305 because of a change in the stock's valuation methodology.
  • Delta Air Lines said Wednesday it expects adjusted earnings to nearly double next year to $5-6 per share (from $3.07-$3.12 expected this year) on "strong" travel demand and lower operating costs, excluding fuel.
  • The Carlyle Group - The private equity group is having trouble raising the $22 billion it is targeting for its largest fund, the Financial Times reports.
  • Pfizer - The U.S. federal government will pay the pharmaceutical company nearly $2 billion to buy 3.7 billion more doses of Paxlovid, its COVID-19 treatment.
  • Several of the banks that lent a total of $13 billion to Elon Musk to finance the Twitter buyout are preparing to partially write down those claims in their fourth-quarter accounts, Reuters reports.

Today's main earnings reports: Inditex, Lennar, Metro... All the agenda is here.


© MarketScreener.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.05% 145.545 Delayed Quote.-18.08%
BKW AG 0.70% 130 Delayed Quote.8.85%
COLRUYT N.V. -14.84% 20.37 Real-time Quote.-35.80%
DANSKE BANK A/S 1.21% 129.65 Delayed Quote.13.41%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 2.58% 34.24 Delayed Quote.-14.59%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 0.23% 82.97 Delayed Quote.-11.92%
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 0.51% 88.47 Delayed Quote.22.23%
HOLCIM LTD 0.43% 48.71 Delayed Quote.4.28%
INDITEX 3.07% 25.52 Delayed Quote.-13.21%
LENNAR CORPORATION 1.20% 91.68 Delayed Quote.-23.38%
LEONARDO S.P.A. 0.39% 7.738 Delayed Quote.22.35%
MERCK & CO., INC. 1.58% 111.935 Delayed Quote.44.72%
METRO INC. -0.08% 77.96 Delayed Quote.15.89%
PFIZER, INC. 2.85% 54.58 Delayed Quote.-11.67%
STADLER RAIL AG 0.49% 33 Delayed Quote.-17.78%
TESLA, INC. -1.04% 159.27 Delayed Quote.-54.31%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. -2.01% 30.49 Delayed Quote.-43.32%
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC 0.56% 573.985 Delayed Quote.-14.37%
TUI AG -7.65% 1.587 Delayed Quote.-36.38%
VA-Q-TEC AG 4.95% 25.45 Delayed Quote.-3.96%