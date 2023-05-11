Corporate results:
- Bayer - The 2023 results will be at the bottom of the range of expectations.
- ING: Quarterly profit beats expectations with rate hike.
- Iveco raises 2023 guidance after higher operating profit.
- Merck KGaA expects operating profit to decline by up to 10% in 2023.
- Nexi maintains 2023 guidance after earnings in line with forecasts.
- Sonos: The stock tumbled 23% in after-hours trading after disappointing quarterly results.
- Suse revises guidance downward after a weaker quarter.
- Telecom Italia: Q1 profit slightly up but debt increased at the same time.
- ThyssenKrupp raises cash flow outlook after Q2 loss.
- Tod's - Q1 revenues are up 23%.
- Walt Disney's stock loses 5% in after-hours trading after Q1 earnings release.
- Tapestry jumped 8% in premarket trading after it raised its full-year profit and revenue forecasts, betting on higher prices and demand for its luxury handbags.
- Beyond Meat said it expects stronger revenue growth in the second half of the year after posting a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, as supply chain pressures ease and expenses are controlled.
- JD.com reported first-quarter revenue above market expectations thanks to demand. Its shares were up 4.6% in pre-market trading.
In other news:
- Icahn Enterprises declines after revealing the existence of an investigation by U.S. prosecutors, just after the attack on Hindenburg Research.
- Google introduces AI-powered search engine to rival Microsoft's Bing.
- Allianz buys back its own shares for up to EUR1.5bn.
- Uber launches flight booking on its app in the UK.
- Paolo Scaroni is appointed chairman of the board ofEnel.
- SGS takes control of Canadian Nutrasource Pharmaceutical.
- Franchetti acquires 67% of the capital of Gallo Technics.
- Indian tax authorities search the offices of Mankind Pharma.
- Today's main earnings reports: Deutsche Telekom, Merck KGaA, KDDI, Bayer, Hapag-Lloyd, Softbank, ING, Engie, Coloplast, Telefonica...The complete earnings calendar is here.