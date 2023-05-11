Corporate results:

  • Bayer - The 2023 results will be at the bottom of the range of expectations.
  • ING: Quarterly profit beats expectations with rate hike.
  • Iveco raises 2023 guidance after higher operating profit.
  • Merck KGaA expects operating profit to decline by up to 10% in 2023.
  • Nexi maintains 2023 guidance after earnings in line with forecasts.
  • Sonos: The stock tumbled 23% in after-hours trading after disappointing quarterly results.
  • Suse revises guidance downward after a weaker quarter.
  • Telecom Italia: Q1 profit slightly up but debt increased at the same time.
  • ThyssenKrupp raises cash flow outlook after Q2 loss.
  • Tod's - Q1 revenues are up 23%.
  • Walt Disney's stock loses 5% in after-hours trading after Q1 earnings release.
  • Tapestry jumped 8% in premarket trading after it raised its full-year profit and revenue forecasts, betting on higher prices and demand for its luxury handbags.
  • Beyond Meat said it expects stronger revenue growth in the second half of the year after posting a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, as supply chain pressures ease and expenses are controlled.
  • JD.com reported first-quarter revenue above market expectations thanks to demand. Its shares were up 4.6% in pre-market trading.

In other news: 