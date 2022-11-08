Advanced search
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

Global markets live: Bayer, Lyft, Nintendo, Gap, Exxon Mobil...

11/08/2022 | 12:06pm EST
Every day, the MarketScreener teams selects the most important news about listed companies around the world. Here is a short recap for your convenience:

 

 

 

Corporate results:

  • Bayer: The group says it is on track to meet annual targets raised in August.
  • Coca-Cola HBC: Raised 2022 earnings outlook on strong demand.
  • Dupont de Nemours - The industrial materials group reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as strong demand more than offset the impact of rising costs.
  • Lyft: The stock was down 14% in after-hours trading after it reported a revenue forecast for the current quarter that fell short of market expectations
  • Nintendo: Earnings guidance was raised, despite reduced Switch sales target.
  • Pandora: Confirmed its 2022 guidance of 4-6% organic growth and 25.0-25.5% EBIT margin.
  • SolarEdge: Shares gained 10% after the close and the release of reassuring quarterly results.
  • Mosaic - The fertilizer producer reported a lower-than-consensus quarterly profit on Monday evening due to the impact of Hurricane Ian and slower price increases for certain products, such as potash and phosphates.
  • Tripadvisor fell about 19% in premarket trading after it reported a below-consensus quarterly profit.

 

In other news:

  • Nvidia unveiled a new advanced chip for China that meets U.S. export controls.
  • Amgen gained 2.7% in premarket trading on positive data on its Evolocumab cholesterol treatment.
  • Tesla announced Tuesday the recall of just over 40,000 Model S and Model X cars manufactured between 2017 and 2021 due to a potential failure of the electric steering assist. Meanwhile, passenger car sales in China rose 7.2% year-on-year in October to 1.86 million vehicles, the industry's main federation announced Tuesday.
  • Gap completed the sale of its China and Hong Kong operations to Baozun.
  • Exxon Mobil will launch seismic studies for natural gas in Greece.
  • Allianz suspends its Twitter ads.
  • Synthomer is up on rumors of Kepong equity investment.
  • Leqvio (Novartis) shows sustained cholesterol reduction in long-term data.
  • SalMar completed its merger with Norway Royal Salmon.
  • Credit Suisse is to close 14 branches in Switzerland until February 2023.
  • Emirates ordered five 777-200 cargo aircraft from Boeing.
  • Foxconn will become the largest shareholder of Lordstown.

Today’s earnings reports: Walt Disney, Occidental Petroleum, Bayer, Nintendo, Deutsche Post, Naturgy, DuPont, Henkel, Endesa, Porsche Automobil... All the agenda is here


© MarketScreener.com 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 0.54% 188.36 Delayed Quote.-9.78%
AMGEN INC. 6.41% 295.03 Delayed Quote.19.59%
BAYER AG -4.75% 51.7 Delayed Quote.15.49%
COCA-COLA HBC AG 2.52% 1974 Delayed Quote.-24.64%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.70% 4.139 Delayed Quote.-54.13%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 1.21% 36.255 Delayed Quote.-36.65%
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC. 8.71% 67.2 Delayed Quote.-23.57%
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY 0.23% 25.7 End-of-day quote.-18.93%
ENDESA, S.A. 4.70% 17.38 Delayed Quote.-17.82%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.04% 113.6 Delayed Quote.85.72%
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD. 0.35% 8.72 End-of-day quote.-26.85%
GAPWAVES AB (PUBL) 0.23% 22.15 Delayed Quote.-55.44%
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA 0.85% 63.86 Delayed Quote.-10.99%
LYFT, INC. -21.11% 11.155 Delayed Quote.-66.91%
MOSAIC ACQUISITION CORP 0.00%End-of-day quote.-8.64%
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A. 0.56% 25.25 Delayed Quote.-12.29%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. 1.70% 6225 Delayed Quote.14.09%
NOVARTIS AG 0.31% 80.85 Delayed Quote.0.40%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 3.28% 147.6803 Delayed Quote.-51.38%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION -1.18% 75.105 Delayed Quote.152.74%
PANDORA A/S 10.64% 460.6 Delayed Quote.-48.95%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE -1.97% 57.72 Delayed Quote.-29.57%
SALMAR ASA 1.33% 334 Real-time Quote.-45.79%
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 17.24% 248.04 Delayed Quote.-24.69%
SYNTHOMER PLC 3.58% 133 Delayed Quote.-67.87%
TESLA, INC. -1.09% 194.72 Delayed Quote.-44.05%
TRIPADVISOR, INC. -16.72% 19.9301 Delayed Quote.-12.69%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 1.35% 101.7334 Delayed Quote.-35.16%