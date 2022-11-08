Global markets live: Bayer, Lyft, Nintendo, Gap, Exxon Mobil...

Corporate results:
- Bayer: The group says it is on track to meet annual targets raised in August.
- Coca-Cola HBC: Raised 2022 earnings outlook on strong demand.
- Dupont de Nemours - The industrial materials group reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as strong demand more than offset the impact of rising costs.
- Lyft: The stock was down 14% in after-hours trading after it reported a revenue forecast for the current quarter that fell short of market expectations
- Nintendo: Earnings guidance was raised, despite reduced Switch sales target.
- Pandora: Confirmed its 2022 guidance of 4-6% organic growth and 25.0-25.5% EBIT margin.
- SolarEdge: Shares gained 10% after the close and the release of reassuring quarterly results.
- Mosaic - The fertilizer producer reported a lower-than-consensus quarterly profit on Monday evening due to the impact of Hurricane Ian and slower price increases for certain products, such as potash and phosphates.
- Tripadvisor fell about 19% in premarket trading after it reported a below-consensus quarterly profit.
In other news:
- Nvidia unveiled a new advanced chip for China that meets U.S. export controls.
- Amgen gained 2.7% in premarket trading on positive data on its Evolocumab cholesterol treatment.
- Tesla announced Tuesday the recall of just over 40,000 Model S and Model X cars manufactured between 2017 and 2021 due to a potential failure of the electric steering assist. Meanwhile, passenger car sales in China rose 7.2% year-on-year in October to 1.86 million vehicles, the industry's main federation announced Tuesday.
- Gap completed the sale of its China and Hong Kong operations to Baozun.
- Exxon Mobil will launch seismic studies for natural gas in Greece.
- Allianz suspends its Twitter ads.
- Synthomer is up on rumors of Kepong equity investment.
- Leqvio (Novartis) shows sustained cholesterol reduction in long-term data.
- SalMar completed its merger with Norway Royal Salmon.
- Credit Suisse is to close 14 branches in Switzerland until February 2023.
- Emirates ordered five 777-200 cargo aircraft from Boeing.
- Foxconn will become the largest shareholder of Lordstown.
Today’s earnings reports: Walt Disney, Occidental Petroleum, Bayer, Nintendo, Deutsche Post, Naturgy, DuPont, Henkel, Endesa, Porsche Automobil... All the agenda is here.